Student says it all: NCCC Superstars are super

Paige Parfinski was a first-time participant in the Niagara County Community College Superstars Program preliminary competition at the Town of Niagara Community Center.

The Niagara-Wheatfield freshman quickly discovered the reason Superstars has become an annual rite of summer for thousands of youths in the county.

"It's really fun," the 14-year-old said. "I just like to see what I can do. It gets you outside and gives you a chance to have fun with other kids."

Those are the reasons more than 10,000 youths, including Youngstown native and former Dallas Cowboys fullback Daryl "Moose" Johnston, have participated in the program since its inception in 1977.

The mostly athletic competition enables children ages 4 to 16 to test themselves in various events.

But learning about the thrill of victory at an early age isn't the main objective. The goal is to help build children's self-esteem. Participants are rewarded for their efforts regardless of their finish.

"It makes them feel good about themselves," said Superstars Youth Director Cassie Linville of North Tonawanda, a criminal-justice major at Niagara County Community College.

"Some kids might not think they're capable of doing the things we bring to the park. When they achieve it, they get to the end, and they're really happy because they know they're capable of doing anything they want," she said.

The monthlong Superstars culminates in the finals Aug. 9-10 at NCCC in Sanborn.

The top three finishers in each age division from preliminary competitions held in municipalities throughout the county advance to the finals.

The program was founded by James Mezhir, a criminal-justice professor and coordinator of the emergency management program at NCCC. He got the idea from a 1970s television show.

He devised an academic portion for the program to increase participation numbers and to encourage children who are decent athletes but better academically to not be afraid to test their competitive mettle.

Participants earn points in eight events based on a 10-point scale. The winner of each event receives 10 points; second place, nine; third, eight; and so on. In the event of a tie, participants split the points reserved for those spots. For instance, if two youths post the same winning time in the 50-yard dash, the points reserved for first and second place are split between the two, meaning each receives 9.5 points.

The top three boys and girls from each age group who amass the most points during the eight events in preliminary competitions advance to the finals. But everyone receives a participation certificate.

"The uniqueness of Superstars is that all participants are recognized for their involvement," Mezhir said. "You're recognized for participating, and that's the key of this program. . . . It enhances how a kid might feel about themselves."

In addition to the 50-yard dash, there is a baseball throw, a timed side-step event, Frisbee throw, soccer skills, basketball free-throw shooting, Simon Says (to test listening skills) and an academic quiz.

"They don't think of it as a test at all," said Mezhir's son, Tim, assistant program director. "The 14-, 15- and 16-year-olds have to sit down and think a little bit more than the little kids. [But] we tell them just to have fun. If you don't know the answer, it's no big deal. It's just to keep their minds active over the summer."

"I think that's good," said Michael Miller of the Town of Niagara, whose sons, Jonah, 6, and Jacob, 5, were first-time participants in Superstars this year. "In the summer, they tend not to get that [mental gymnastics], so it's a good refresher."

Superstars is funded by NCCC, the Niagara County Youth Bureau and with a state grant from the office of State Sen. George D. Maziarz, R-Newfane.

The event attracts nearly 2,000 youths each year, and the Mezhirs are the first family of Superstars.

Mezhir's daughter, Brittany, 9, has advanced to the finals for the fifth time in as many competitions. She has won her age group three times and placed second once.

James Mezhir's four sons, having graduated from college, are too old to compete. But they either are or have been employed by or volunteer for the program.

James Mezhir "really makes all the kids so excited about the program that we want to keep coming back," said Katelyn Mang, a three-time age-division champion who graduated from Wilson High School and will attend Elmira College this fall.

"He's always smiling, always has a real optimistic outlook. His love for the program shows through his actions and what he does for us."

"A child's success is my success," Mezhir said. "I'm all about them being successful and their desire to have a good time, and if they have a good time, I have a good time."

e-mail: niagaranews@buffnews.com