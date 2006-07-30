Jacqueline Bogdan, Glenn Hart travel to France, Italy

Jacqueline Marie Bogdan became the bride of Glenn Thomas Hart as the couple were united in marriage at 3 p.m. June 17 in Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, where the bridegroom is a lector and volunteer.

The Rev. Richard H. Augustyn heard the couple's exchange of nuptial vows.

A reception was given in the Park Country Club of Buffalo for the daughter of John C. and Mary F. Bogdan of Cheektowaga and the son of Catherine M. Hart of Snyder.

A graduate of Villa Maria Academy and Canisius College with a professional master of business administration degree from University at Buffalo, the bride is a certified public accountant and is an analyst employed by Rich Products Corp.

A graduate of St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute and Canisius, the bridegroom is a certified public accountant employed by Ernst & Young.

The bride's charity work includes volunteering for Shea's Performing Arts Rising Stars, United Way and the Buffalo Niagara Partnership Women to Women Mentoring Committee.

The bridegroom, an avid cyclist and golfer, volunteers with "Ride for Roswell" and the March of Dimes. After traveling in France and Italy, the newly married couple are at home in Snyder.