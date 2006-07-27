Danger lurks in backyard pools Four drownings in the Clarence/East Amherst area, three of them toddlers, have heightened safety concerns

In the 13 years that David Case has been a volunteer firefighter, he has seen some terrible things.

But there have been few more gut-wrenching moments than when the Clarence Center Fire Company chief tried in vain to revive an 18-month-old boy who had drowned in an ornamental backyard pond May 1. "I was upset because we couldn't get him back," Case sadly recalled. "We wanted him to breathe. It was frustrating. . . . There was too much time apparently."

On Monday, Mark Gray, assistant fire chief of Swormville Volunteer Fire Company, was left shattered after another 18-month-old Clarence toddler, this time a girl, fell into a fenced-in pool.

"This was my first child," Gray said on Tuesday, still shaken a day after the little girl's death. "The mother is devastated, and I'm totally screwed up."

The Clarence/East Amherst area has been hit with four drownings, including the May 1 tragedy. Three of the victims were toddlers. The fourth was a teenager.

The deaths are taking a toll, not only on their heartsick families but on the rescuers, medical staff and others in the community who struggle to cope. "It's tough," said Erie County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Stevens, who also responded to the pond drowning. "Your heart just goes out. You think of your own family, your own relatives and what [this family] is going to be going through."

The drownings also serve as painful reminders that while laws are passed, building codes enforced and devices invented to guard against such accidents, there is no substitute for constant vigilance.

"The whole thing is basically avoidable," Stevens said. "That's the tragedy."

Normally, the area typically sees only one or two accidental drownings of children younger than 5 per year, according to Erie County Social Services Commissioner Michael Weiner.

"It doesn't get on people's radar screens the way it should," he said. "Unfortunately, we have to use a tragedy like [Monday's drowning death] to get the word out."

Dr. David Janicke, an emergency physician at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Amherst, where all four drowning victims were brought, said the deaths have created a "heightened awareness" among the hospital's doctors and nurses.

"All of us are warning [parents of young children who come to the emergency room] that we've seen some drownings this year and we give them some advice about what they can do," Janicke said.

"Make sure you have a fence around the pool, make sure the door is locked, things like that," Janicke said he has found himself telling parents regardless of the reasons they show up at the hospital. "Normally, I might tell a few people," he said. "But we've had so many incidents happen. We're really telling a lot of people now because it's right on our mind. We've seen such horrible things happen."

The hospital is planning to start a public awareness campaign with first responders next week to draw more attention to the perils of pools.

>First victim

The first drowning victim was Cameron Yarbrough-Brenton, who fell into a small pond with less than 2 feet of water, while his mother and older siblings were in the backyard with him.

Then on June 24, a 2-year-old East Amherst girl fell into her family's backyard pool. Alexis Scalzi's father had dozed off on the back porch for just a few minutes when the girl slipped through an unlatched, gated door and tumbled into the water, authorities said.

And just before midnight on July 15, the Swormville Volunteer Fire Company was called to the Ransom Oaks community pool.

Five young men had scaled the fence to take a midnight dip. Zakhar Manakhimov, 19, of Brooklyn, who had been living in a University at Buffalo dormitory, ended up unconscious at the bottom of the pool.

Rescuers performed CPR on Manakhimov, who was rushed to Millard Fillmore Suburban. Doctors there were able to revive him, but he died at about 7 the next morning.

Gray said his years of training have taught him to set aside his emotions while he is in the middle of a rescue or performing first aid.

"You compartmentalize," he said. "You bank on your training, and you focus on the task at hand. But when you have a moment alone to think, then you realize: He had a family, he had a life. And now, he doesn't have any of that."

He continued: "It's even tougher with an 18-month-old."

On Monday at about 3 p.m., Gray was the first to arrive at the Parliament Circle home where the little girl had been pulled from a fenced-in pool by her mother.

The girl's mother had carried the child to the front of the house, waiting for help to arrive.

"We took [the girl] back to the house, found a nice place to set her down and started CPR," Gray said.

A Twin City ambulance whisked the child to Millard Fillmore Suburban. With the mother in his chief's vehicle, Gray followed the ambulance. "We're doing everything we can for her," Gray recalled telling the mother. But doctors could not save the girl, and Gray is struggling to deal with the death.

"How do I cope?" he said. "In the fire service, you have guys around you all the time and they understand and they care. They don't leave you alone. They try to reassure you. . . . Sometimes, it takes a lot of time. Sometimes, it can be days or weeks."

State Police said there was a fence around the pool and ruled Monday's drowning an accident.

>A lot of new pools

Backyard pools are enormously popular in the Clarence area. The town's building inspector, David Metzger, said his department issues 130 new permits for pools every year.

"There are a lot of new pools out here," he said.

New York State has required all pools to be fenced in since 1984. But once the pool is installed and permitted, pool owners often get lax with the rules, Metzger said.

"The problem comes into play when people start removing or disarming safety features because they're inconvenient," he said.

He said he hopes the recent deaths will make pool owners take safety concerns more seriously and encourage neighbors who know of pool safety violations to call the building department to make complaints.

"We're trying to prevent these things from happening," he said. "I'm hoping this is the last one."

>Safety devices available

Devices aimed at enhancing safety are available through pool manufacturers and stores that sell pool equipment.

They include vinyl safety covers when the pool is not in use and specially designed safety nets that look like giant tennis rackets designed to protect young children from exposed water.

Recreational Warehouse on River Road in North Tonawanda sells only above-ground pools but provides alarm systems that alert parents or other child caretakers that someone has entered the pool.

"It's a sensor that clips onto the rail of the pool," said Walter Beaudet, manager of the business.

But in the end, nothing beats vigilant supervision of young people near a pool area, he agreed.

Case, himself a father of two young children, said he hopes others will learn from the tragedies of this summer.

"No. 1, keep your eyes on your child," he urged. "And if they're not going to be close, put them in a life jacket."

