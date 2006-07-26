Workshops set on state art grants

Several workshops for organizations seeking re-funding for Niagara County art projects from the New York State Council on the Arts have been scheduled by the Tonawandas' Council on the Arts-Carnegie Art Center's decentralization grants and technical assistance program.

Organizations may apply for as much as $5,000 for arts-centered projects. Individual artists can apply through sponsoring organizations. Applicants are required to attend one workshop on grant application procedures and guidelines.

Workshops are as follows:

Today: 7 p.m., Carnegie Art Center, 240 Goundry St.

Saturday: noon, Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, 1200 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls.

Aug 2: 6 p.m., Ransomville Free Library, 3733 Ransomville Road, Ransomville.

Aug. 10: 5:30 p.m., Wilson Town Hall, 375 Lake St.

Aug. 17: 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Kenan Center, 433 Locust St., Lockport.

Aug. 23: 1 p.m., Middleport Free Library, 9 Vernon St, Middleport.

Aug. 27: noon, Niagara Arts and Cultural Center,1200 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls.

Sept. 6: 7 p.m., Carnegie Art Center.

Guidelines and applications and instructions can be downloaded at www.carnegieartcenter.org/grant.html. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 30.

Grant applications submitted to the Arts Niagara program are reviewed by a panel of Niagara County artists, community leaders, business people and educators. All applicants will be informed of the status of their applications in December.

Organizations typically funded by the program include not-for-profit chorales, dance companies, literary societies, historical and cultural societies, orchestras, visual arts groups and human services organizations that carry out art-centered projects.

For more information, contact Arts Niagara Coordinator Claire Aubrey at 694-4400, Ext. 302, or artsniagaradec@gmail.com.

