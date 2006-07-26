Edwin W. Hill of Fulton, a former West Seneca resident, died Sunday in A.L. Lee Memorial Hospital, Fulton, after a lengthy illness. He was 74.

Born in Buffalo, he served in the Coast Guard during the Korean War. He worked as a steamfitter and was a longtime member of Steamfitters Local 395.

Mr. Hill was the first commander of West Seneca Post 8113, AMVETS, and a former member of the River Run Club. He moved to Fulton in 1980.

Surviving are three sons, William, Patrick and Michael; a daughter, Kellie Carducci; a brother, Donald; and his companion, Constance Bryerton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in St. William Catholic Church, 1 Arcade St., West Seneca, after prayers at 9 in Curtin Funeral Home, 1340 Union Road, West Seneca.

