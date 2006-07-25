Lucille A. Moon-Simpson, of Port Richey, Fla., died Sunday in her home. She was 73.

Born in Buffalo, she left the area 18 years ago.

Mrs. Moon-Simpson was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband of six years Stephen; three sons, Don Moon, Wayne Moon and Roy Moon; three daughters, Sharon Sharp, Bonney Lake and Kim Esch; two stepsons, Jeff Simpson and Joe Simpson; and a brother, Ron Wentland.

A memorial service will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Michels & Lundquist Funeral Home, 5228 Trouble Creek Road, New Port Richey.

