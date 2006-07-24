Ownership issue clouds county plans for Sturgeon Point Bluffs in Evans

Erie County is preparing to make plans for Sturgeon Point Bluffs, the 29-acre piece of property overlooking the county's marina in Evans.

However, there's a big question: specifically, whether Erie County still owns it.

The Town of Evans contends that it bought the property from the county in 1999 for $1, with New York State Legislature approval. But it never got the deed.

Erie County counters that it still owns the property, having rescinded its offer to sell the property in 2004.

In the wake of Erie County's fiscal implosion in 2004-05, the county decided that it could not afford to give away lakefront property, said Drew Eszak, the county's environment and planning commissioner.

"I couldn't justify selling probably one of the most valuable pieces of vacant property the county owns for $1," Eszak said.

Erie County was set to put it up for auction in June but then pulled it off the market. "Everybody is searching the paperwork," said Evans Councilwoman Karen A. Erickson. "The Legislature did pass the sale, but we never did receive the deed. The question is why we don't have it yet."

The county, meanwhile, is pressing forward to seek proposals for what to do with the property.

"What we've offered is trying to partner with the town," Eszak said. "From that [request for proposals], we believe we'll be able to generate tax revenues off the property for the town and the county."

Eszak would not elaborate on what those plans might be, but they're definitely different from the town's.

The Town of Evans and Erie County apparently agreed on a deal in 1999 for the county to turn the property over to the town for $1, with the town then to turn the property into a "passive" park -- one for picnicking and a promenade.

The Sturgeon Point Advisory Board would also like to see some of the property used to expand parking at the marina. Over the years, Evans has announced receiving at least $300,000 toward the project.

Most of its dealings with the county have been unofficial, though.

"Nothing's ever been official; it's been phone calls and meetings with county officials," Councilman Gifford Swyers said of the old plan. "Now it looks as if it's going to die, and the county is going to go in another direction."

Eszak said his office plans to include both the town and the office of County Legislator Robert B. Reynolds Jr., D-Hamburg, in the entire process for the plan, putting together a five-person committee to assess the request for proposals itself and then look at the results.

Eszak said the town would have one person on the committee and that Reynolds' office would have one.

His department's version of the request is going to the town for its input within the next week, he said, and the request for proposals is projected to be published within the next month.

