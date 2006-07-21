WNED bids farewell to 'Great TV Auction'

Say goodbye to the "Quickies Board" and "bell-ringers."

After 37 years, WNED-TV has decided to pull the plug on its popular and quirky annual fundraiser, the "Great TV Auction."

The auction had a cultlike following with bargain hunters who bid on everything from oil changes to European vacations and with public television enthusiasts who took time off from work to volunteer for the event.

It typically ran in May or June on Channel 17.

WNED's auction -- one of the oldest in the country -- aired for the final time for nine days in May and netted $130,000.

The executive committee of the public television station's board of trustees decided donations could be raised more efficiently in other ways and with fewer disruptions to the station's regular programming.

"It just got to the end of its time line," said Dennis Penman, chairman of the WNED board of trustees.

This year's revenue was the lowest in decades from the event, which at its peak generated $500,000 for the nonprofit organization, said WNED President and Chief Executive Officer Donald K. Boswell.

Fewer merchants have been willing or able to donate high-quality merchandise for the effort, he said.

"We had a hard time stretching out merchandise to stay on the air," he said.

Increasing competition from online auction sites such as eBay and from television shopping channels also cut into the auction's viewership.

"We saw some of the cracks over the past couple years," said Boswell.

The auction relied each year on hundreds of volunteers, including television and radio personalities who appeared on the air to hawk merchandise or respond to phoned-in bids.

There was even a special lingo to the auction, including the "Quickies Board," a display panel used for fast-paced bidding, and a "bell-ringer," an item that attracted bids beyond its retail value.

Boswell met Wednesday night with volunteer auction chairmen to break the news. He said he hopes to be able to use their energy and dedication for other efforts on behalf of the station.

WNED will focus on generating more revenue from new productions for the Public Broadcasting System, Boswell said,

The station will produce 26 episodes of "Reading Rainbow." It also is working on three new specials, "Frank Lloyd Wright's Buffalo," set to air in September, and shows on the Adirondacks and the Marine Corps.

"PBS is really looking to us now," said Boswell. "There are a number of ideas that PBS has for us."

Four staff people who worked primarily on the auction will be reassigned to other posts within WNED.

