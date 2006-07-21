On the Record / July 21, 2006

Saturday's events

Seminars

Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo, Credit When Credit is Due workshop, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CCCS of Buffalo office, 40 Gardenville Parkway, West Seneca. Free, lunch provided. Information, call 712-2060 or visit: www.cccsbuff.org.

Neighborhood Assistance Corp. of America, Buffalo Home Buyers Workshop, 9:30 a.m., Knox Church, 2595 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore. Free. Call 834-6222 or (888) 302-NACA.

Hires / Promotions / Honors

The Catholic Health System, comprised of Sisters of Charity Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital, appointed Raymond Konieczek director of human resources for its Continuing Care Division and Janet Overdorf senior director satellites and hospitality at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo. Konieczek previously served as human resource business partner for Kaiser Permanente in California. Overdorf has been with the hospital for eight years. Also, the health system named Dennis Rhoney senior budget analyst in the Budget Division of its Finance Department and Susan Roman health information manager for St. Joseph Hospital. Rhoney previously served as senior accountant in the CHS Long Term Care Division. Roman is a graduate of Erie Community College and Houghton College.

Morgan Stanley senior vice president Louis Licata from the Orchard Park office, recently completed the Consultants University Executive Program at the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business.

Mass Mutual Financial Group's general agent for the Buffalo agency, Michael J. McDermid, was honored as a 2006 IMA Diamond qualifier and sales manager Geoffrey McDermid received the 2006 CDA Silver for a second consecutive year in GAMA International's Distribution Management Awards Program. GAMA International recognizes excellence in distribution management for the insurance and financial services industry.

The Estate Analysts of Western New York, an organization of professionals from the legal, banking, accounting and financial planning professions dedicated to increasing awareness and standards related to estate and trust issues, elected Gayle L. Eagan president. Eagan is a partner in the Estate and Trusts Practice Group at the law firm of Jaeckle Fleischmann & Mugel.

NOCO Energy Corp, a Tonawanda-headquartered provider of industrial and residential fuels, industrial and commercial lubricants and engine motor oils, heating and cooling services and oil recovery services, named Scott Ernst director of Fuel Operations. In this newly created position, Ernst will be responsible for the oversight of the company's bulk plants, terminal operations and fleet fueling operations. Most recently, a management consultant with Gates and Company in Greenville, Delaware, he has more than 12 years of experience in the management consulting, energy services and engineering industries.

Company items

Real Info, a Western New York real estate valuation company specializing in automated valuation model technology, introduced its Total Valuation Solution Program. The reseller initiative gives appraisers and appraisal companies access to Real Info's AVMs, an electronically generated valuation that uses real estate information to calculate a value for a specific property.

Full Circle Studios, a Buffalo-based digital media production company, recently completed ten digital video-based presentations for the Dancing Wings Butterfly Garden and the enhanced PLAY exhibit at the Strong-National Museum of Play in Rochester.

Carleton Technologies of Orchard Park was awarded a $30,929 contract for portable oxygen systems by the Defense Logistics Agency Defense Supply Center, Philadelphia; and Moog Inc. of East Aurora was awarded a $79,784 contract for data interface units and a $79,784 contract for the repair and modification of electro-mechanical actuators by the U.S. Naval Inventory Control Point, Philadelphia and a $108,852 and $50,006 contract for aircraft torque tube assemblies and a $48,371 contract for transmission housing assemblies by the Defense Logistics Agency, Defense Supply Center, Philadelphia.

Patents

Title: "Cooling assembly with spirally wound fin"

No.: 7,073,569

Inventors: Joshi, Shrikant M. (Williamsville); Bhatti, Mohinder S. (Williamsville); Reyzin, Ilya E. (Williamsville); Johnson, Russell S. (Tonawanda)

Assignee: Delphi Technologies Inc. (Troy, Mich.)

Date issued: July 11, 2006