Flawless 'Design' Comedy by Coward uses right tools for perfect triangle

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ont. -- Years ago, critic Walter Kerr said that comedy, to exist, had to be "forgetful of the facts." Noel Coward's "Design for Living," currently at the Shaw Festival in a delightful production directed by Morris Panych, seems to prove him wrong.

The facts in this hilarious love triangle are always being highlighted, mulled over, challenged and, in the end, celebrated by the zany trio involved.

Back in the 1930s, Coward had to dance around the idea that this was a triangle in which all three parts participate equally. Panych has the advantage of our so-called enlightened day, even if he risks offending any born-agains who happen to wander into the Royal George Theatre. In one of the most hilarious scenes in the play, he points out the fact that Leo (David Jansen) and Otto (Graeme Somerville), after some shilly-shallying, have come to realize that they want to make love to each other as well as to Gilda (Nicole Underhay). As they get drunker, their sexual awareness of one another goes up with each drink. Jansen and Somerville handle it with great comic aplomb.

Nevermind that Panych softens Coward's poorly hidden scandal by later having Leo and Otto mockingly appear as a gay couple, beset by all the flaming mannerisms. The scene happens in the final act, with Gilda off in New York and married to Ernest Friedman (Lorne Kennedy), a staid art dealer and friend with a sympathetic ear. This is one of those great Coward scenes featuring "innocent victims" -- wealthy folk in this case (Jeff Madden, Jessica Lowry and Camilla Scott) -- who are there merely to be appalled. The mooning of audience was a bit much, but it was all very funny nonetheless.

By this late point, Coward has given up the idea that he's dealing with real people and gives way to crazy hijinks. In the first two acts, he made this romantic triangle into something more like a wobbly tripod about to tip. The wit flies, and Leo's maid (Jane Johanson) and a couple other comic characters keep the tone light, but everyone is in an emotional tailspin.

Otto, a struggling painter, and Gilda live happily in a shabby Paris studio. Then Leo, now a successful playwright, arrives. Otto is away, and what Leo says has been "inevitable for years" happens: They sleep together.

"It should be easy, you know," Leo says in the aftermath. "The actual facts are so simple. I love you. You love me. You love Otto. I love Otto. Otto loves you. Otto loves me. There now! Start to unravel from there."

The unraveling is disastrous. To Otto the facts aren't at all "simple." He's crushed. But he still manages a few clever retorts. This is Noel Coward, after all.

Otto breaks with Gilda. Gilda goes off with Leo. Otto returns. The inevitable happens again. Leo's crushed. The triangle shudders again.

Underhay is a glory, fresh and unmannered. She seems only provisionally naughty. She can talk about strawberry jam and rice pudding and still be quietly erotic. She appears to float a little above the fray, dropping down witticisms like: "I shouldn't feel cozy married! It would upset my moral principles."

Even when Coward is pretending to be serious, Ken MacDonald's wonderfully smart and jaunty set -- working in perfect accord with Charlotte Dean's brilliant rethinking of the art deco fashion aesthetic (note that bold gray and black number in Act III) -- keeps reminding us that this is a totally synthetic world. Human feelings are as insubstantial as a spring breeze.

MacDonald's whacky atelier consists of a big, clunky, double-curved grid that looks like it was designed by a drunken Frank Gehry. This goofy skeletal shape is backed by, first, the Eiffel Tower, looking like a giant melted ju-ju-be, then by a badly bent Big Ben and finally by a zig-zagging Chrysler Building.

All the visuals -- costumes, props, sets, even the food and flowers -- are flawlessly integrated. In such a gorgeous pristine world, romantic triangles can only seem lovely geometric things set far above real people grappling with their petty desires. Maybe this comedy "forgets" its facts after all.

At the end, after some cruel business with Ernest, the three stop the mockery and go silent. They join on the balcony, their backs to the audience. The triangle is reunited.

REVIEW

WHAT: "Design for Living"

WHEN: Through Nov. 18

WHERE: Royal George Theatre as part of the Shaw Festival, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

TICKETS: $22 to $86 (Canadian funds)

INFO: (800) 511-SHAW or www.shawfest.com

