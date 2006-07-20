LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

>Police training program graduates first class

The first Pre-Employment Police Basic Training class graduated this week from the Erie County Central Police Services Public Safety Training Academy.

The new program allows those interested in law enforcement careers to complete about 80 percent of their mandated academy training before being hired by a police agency.

Edward C. Hempling, director of the public safety training, said four of the 11 graduates already have been hired by local police agencies, and two others are about to be hired.

-----

>Registrations accepted for National Night Out

Groups that are participating in National Night Out, a program to combat crime, are being asked to mail their registration forms to the Buffalo Police Department no later than Monday.

National Night Out, taking place Aug. 1, is an initiative against crime and drugs in which residents and businesses are encouraged to turn their lights on from 6 to 10 p.m. as a show of unity.

All groups, block clubs and community associations that are conducting their own events for National Night Out in Buffalo should mail their registration forms to: Citizen Preparedness Centers, c/o 3242 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14214-1324.

For information, or to request a registration package, call 851-4112.

-----

>Zoning request delayed on student housing

Plans by a private developer to build student housing in Amherst near the University at Buffalo North Campus have been deferred until next month.

The Amherst Zoning Board of Appeals this week tabled the request until Aug. 15. Board members wanted a chance to talk to police about concerns expressed by neighbors, according to Amherst Building Commissioner Thomas Ketchum.

American Campus Communities, a Texas-based developer, wants to construct 11 three-story buildings on 28 acres on the north side of Chestnut Ridge, just past the Lockport Expressway overpass.

The property -- owned by M.J. Peterson Corp. -- is properly zoned, but the more than 200 housing units proposed are considered "dormitories." The developer needs special permission from the zoning board, including a building variance, because the structures exceed the 35-foot height limit.

Homeowners have objected, citing, among other concerns, the number of times police responded to University Village, the student housing complex American Campus Communities opened across from Sweet Home High School last spring.

-----

>Golf course offers special off-hours rates

The Town of Hamburg has introduced a variety of special summer rates at its golf course for nonprime hours.

They include a "Neighbor Town" rate for residents of Boston, Eden, Evans and Orchard Park and -- for town residents -- a pro-rated summer pass good for 60 days and "Fore Packs" (buy three rounds and get one free).

For information, call 648-4410.