No bones about it, Reichs is a good read

Forensic anthropologist Tempe Brennan is in Charleston, S.C., teaching at an archaeological field school when she stumbles upon a recent skeleton among the ancient bones her students are unearthing. Thus begins the latest of honest-to-goodness forensic anthropologist Kathy Reichs' latest mystery novel.

Brennan begins to ask questions and her old friend, Emma Rousseau, the local coroner, persuades her to stay on and help with the investigation. The anthropologist's curiosity takes her to a free street clinic where patients have begun to go missing. Whaddaya know?

And there are, as usual with Reichs, plenty of (to some) excruciatingly detailed autopsies -- complete with smells, bugs, you name it -- along the way.

For those with strong stomachs (like mine), this is a great read. And bound to be popular. The success of the Fox TV series "Bones," based on the Tempe Brennan character, has brought Reichs to the forefront. (She's the author of eight novels featuring the character obviously based on her own life.) And not only does she know what she is talking and writing about, she's good at what she does.

Reichs gets the dialogue right; she moves things right along, carefully ending every chapter on a note of suspense. The final solution in this book may not exactly knock your socks off, but you probably won't care.

Reichs writes rings around Patricia Cornwell, the woman who obviously inspired her. (Cornwell just keeps getting crazier and crazier as her character, Dr. Kay Scarpetta, gets increasingly paranoid.)

And this, Reichs' latest book, is what they call an epic "page turner." Stand back and watch it zoom to the very top of the summer reading charts.

A few quibbles while it's zooming though: The book, despite the carefully plotted suspense, is plot heavy. There's a little too much about Brennan's love life here.

OK, OK. She is separated from her attorney husband, Pete, who turns up in Charleston pursuing a young woman who has gone missing, and she's very attracted to her current lover, moody Canadian cop Ryan, who ends up in Charleston, too.

Testosterone takes over as the two men exchange ever-so-polite and insulting repartee constantly. For a while this is funny, and then you just wish they would shut up and go find a corpse.

And may I also mention that the mystery plot itself is a little bit too dependent on coincidence. That young girl who is missing? She turns out to be affiliated with the clinic -- surprise, surprise.

Ryan just happens to appear on the scene -- I'm not sure why exactly -- when Tempe and husband Pete are in some sort of clinch on the beach. She has broken into tears, and Pete is simply comforting her.

Ryan sulks; Tempe is devastated. Puh-leeze! Hold the soap opera.

Just bring on the bodies, say I.

News Food Editor Janice Okun is an avid consumer of mystery fiction.

e-mail: jokun@buffnews.com

-----

>Break No Bones

By Kathy Reichs

Scribner, 337 pages, $25.95