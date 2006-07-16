John J. Boyle Jr. Feb. 2, 1957 -- July 12, 2006

John J. Boyle Jr., a lifelong resident of Buffalo, died Wednesday in the Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Cheektowaga, after a lengthy illness. He was 49.

Born in Buffalo, Mr. Boyle attended McKinley High School. He worked at Quebecor for many years.

He is survived by his mother, Janet Hoffman Boyle; two daughters, Shannon Sosa and Lauren Boyle; and a sister, Linda Boyle.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the chapel at Forest Lawn.

