John J. Boyle Jr. Feb. 2, 1957 -- July 12, 2006
John J. Boyle Jr., a lifelong resident of Buffalo, died Wednesday in the Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Cheektowaga, after a lengthy illness. He was 49.
Born in Buffalo, Mr. Boyle attended McKinley High School. He worked at Quebecor for many years.
He is survived by his mother, Janet Hoffman Boyle; two daughters, Shannon Sosa and Lauren Boyle; and a sister, Linda Boyle.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the chapel at Forest Lawn.
