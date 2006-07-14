LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

Councilman Flynn considers running for county executive

Town of Tonawanda Councilman John J. Flynn has announced that he may seek the Democratic endorsement for next year's race for Erie County executive.

Though the wording is vague -- "exploring the possibility of seeking" -- the announcement lends credibility to the rumor circulated more than a year ago of Flynn's interest in the job.

Flynn, who sponsored a forthcoming ballot initiative that would reduce the size of the Town Board from six seats to four, already has said he is not running for re-election next year.

A Navy veteran, Flynn earned a law degree from the University at Buffalo and worked in the Homicide Bureau of the Erie County district attorney's office. He has continued his legal career in the litigation department of Bouvier Partnership in Buffalo.

***

ECC South breaks ground for Ford training center

Erie Community College held a ground-breaking ceremony in Orchard Park on Thursday for an automotive training center for Ford Motor Co.

The annex will be near the ECC South Campus on Big Tree Road, the site of the college's Vehicle Technology Training Center. The 3,000-square-foot addition will be a regional training center for technicians working at Ford and Lincoln-Mercury auto dealerships.

ECC -- which has had a longtime partnership training Ford-sponsored students -- will build the annex for about $350,000, then lease the space to Ford for at least the next five years, said Robert Slawinowski, assistant academic dean of technologies. ECC has a similar arrangement with General Motors Corp.

The five-year deal should bring in about $1.5 million for ECC, between the money from the lease and other contributions from Ford, Slawinowski projected.

***

Grammy winners to appear at Polish Festival

Grammy award winners Brave Combo will appear at Cheektowaga's Polish Festival this weekend.

The Texas band, at one time known as a new-wave polka band, will perform at 8 and 10 p.m. today and 7:30 and 10:45 p.m. Saturday at the Outdoor Cultural Center in Town Park on Harlem Road.

Entertainment begins at 7 p.m. today in Town Park with the Krakowiacy Polish-American Dancers. Jerry Darlak & the Touch will perform at 9:15 and 11:15 p.m. today.

***

Used eyeglasses shipped off for distribution to needy

A tractor-trailer carrying more than 250,000 pairs of used eyeglasses left Thursday for the New Eyes for the Needy recycling center in Short Hills, N.J. Once refurbished by LensCrafters, they will be distributed to needy people worldwide.

The annual shipment by the 55 Lions Clubs of Western New York is believed to be the largest cooperative project of its type in the country.

Members of Lions Clubs of District 20N saw off Thursday's shipment from the Town of Tonawanda, where Southside Trailer Service provided the collection site and Yellow Freight Corp. provided the transportation.