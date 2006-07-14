Israel right to protect itself Terror organizations are now governments and they cannot defy international norms

Israel now is fighting what amounts to a two-front war, confronting ideologically and logistically linked enemies in Gaza and Lebanon. It was provoked repeatedly by Hamas and Hezbollah, terrorist organizations that have won political power in both places. Israel's response is justified, although the extent of that response is sometimes troubling.

Israel, already facing European criticism for using force disproportionate to the kidnappings and deaths of its soldiers, has a right to respond to attacks that include not only those cross-border raids -- legitimately termed acts of war -- but long-term firing of rockets from Gaza and Lebanon into Israel. However, Israeli Defense Forces must work hard to target terrorists and military sites, and keep civilian deaths and injuries to a minimum -- as difficult as that may be in fighting enemies who use civilians as cover and shields.

It is important to remember that the acts of provocation in this escalating round of violence came first from Hamas and Hezbollah. Both organizations now are not just militant terrorist groups bent on the destruction of Israel, but elected representatives of the Palestinians and, to a lesser degree, the Lebanese. This conflict has been brewing since those elections.

Hopes for an independent Palestinian state, fueled by Israel's withdrawal from Gaza, have been undermined by rocket attacks from Gaza ever since. Hamas, which controls Gaza and the Palestinian parliament, remains more committed to armed resistance than two-state independence, and unless that changes the peace process is doomed.

Also seemingly doomed is the fragile new government of Lebanon, still under the shadow of Hezbollah and Syria, which only recently withdrew forces from what had been a puppet state. Syria and Iran are widely recognized funders and arms suppliers of Hamas and Hezbollah. This violence and regional conflict is their return on that investment, and that deserves United Nations condemnation.