1. Don't worry, be happy and eat barbecued ribs, grilled Friday by the city's finest.

The 10th annual Summer in the City sizzles from 7 to 10 p.m. in the parking lot of St. Gerard's Church, Bailey Avenue and East Delavan Street. In addition to the sounds of the city, a Caribbean band will provide island tunes to groove by.

Join Chef Paul from St. Lawrence, Chef Butch from St. Gerard's and Chef Bob from St. James as they cook heavenly hot dogs that will be available for purchase. Old-timers welcome!

***

2. How does one hunt snark?

Find out at 8:30 p.m. Saturday as Squeaky Wheel presents its free outdoor animation festival featuring "The Hunting of the Snark," narrated by James Earl Jones. Watch Lewis Carroll's nonsense poem come to animated life in the pastoral confines of Days Park in Allentown.

Other films include: "Hello" by Faith Hubley, "Enough" by Emily Hubley and "Cockaboody" by John and Faith Hubley.

Hooray for the Hubleys!

***

3. And after Saturday in the park, spend Sunday in the country with brunch in East Aurora followed by a tour of Graycliff in Derby.

The frivolity begins at 11:30 a.m. with chow at the Roycroft Inn followed by a neat trolley trip to the shore. Don't worry, the trolley will take you back, too.

Reserve your spot by calling 947-9217, and if you can't make it this time, ask about the other Sunday dates through summer and into fall. Package cost: $46.

***

4. Where else can you find a giant squeeze-off?

The American Accordionists' Association Festival and Competition coming to our great city this weekend. This thundering auditory experience takes place at the Adam's Mark Hotel for a one-time admission fee of $25.

Visit www.americaccord.com for a complete listing of events.

