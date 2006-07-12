Astronics plans expansion that would add 200 jobs $5.7 million project would double size of East Aurora plant

Astronics Corp. plans to more than double its manufacturing capacity at its East Aurora factory by building a 57,600-square-foot addition that also is expected to create 200 additional jobs.

Astronics, which has been weighing an expansion at its local facility against moving work to underused factories in New Hampshire or Montreal, has filed preliminary development plans with village officials for a $7.5 million expansion.

The company, which also is seeking tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, is looking to acquire about 26 acres of land near its current plant in the Commerce Green industrial park, IDA officials said.

The expansion would help the company meet the growing demand for its cockpit lighting equipment business, Astronics Luminescent Systems Inc., which is centered at its headquarters facility and is growing rapidly because of a surge in orders for commercial aircraft, business jets and military planes.

Astronics, coming off a year where its existing businesses grew at better than a 30 percent pace, warned earlier this year that its East Aurora factory was quickly running out of room. Company officials could not be reached to comment Tuesday.

While moving work to the underused facilities in New Hampshire or Montreal would have the advantage of allowing the company to make fuller use of those existing facilities, Astronics President Peter Gundermann has said the disadvantage of that plan would be to split up its cockpit lighting work between two factories.

"This is a major expansion in the village," Mayor David DiPietro said, noting that other states were courting LSI with financial incentives. "This will be a great asset for the community."

Astronics currently occupies a total of 77,000 square feet, including existing manufacturing and office space. The company employs about 280 people in East Aurora.

Driving the expansion is a strong aviation market that is leading to increased production of new planes that use the cockpit lighting equipment that Astronics makes. Astronics this spring hiked its sales forecast for this year, saying it now expects its revenues to grow by 20 percent to 33 percent to between $90 million and $100 million, up from its earlier prediction of $85 million to $90 million.

While the project would mean a boon to East Aurora's industrial park, it

also sparked criticism from some village trustees of the property, sales and mortgage tax breaks the company could receive from the IDA.

The agency is expected to provide $7.5 million in tax-exempt bond financing for the project, which would reduce Astronics' borrowing costs, said John Cappellino, the IDA's development director.

"It can be a pretty substantial interest rate savings," he said.

Village Trustee Patrick McDonnell praised the project, but also criticized the incentives that Astronics could receive. "They are getting significant tax breaks," he said.

DiPietro defended those incentives. "You do what you have to do to keep the private-sector business here," he said.

Astronics expects to file final project plans with the village by Monday. The project then is expected to face review Aug. 2 by the village Planning Commission, followed by an agency hearing the following day. The village then plans to hold an Aug. 14 public hearing. The Village Board ultimately will vote on Astronics' plans for the project.

The project also calls for a storm water drainage system and retention pond to serve the building and parking lot expansions.

