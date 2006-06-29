Drawing a blank

So Friday, there's a huge traffic jam on the northbound I-190, with cars lined up for miles along the river. Shouldn't we rejoice, at times like this, that we shelled out for those dandy electronic signs over the expressway, so we can warn drivers of delays? You'd think so. Except that the big electronic sign the northbound drivers saw, right after leaving downtown, la la la, and rounding the bend, and beholding -- eeeek! -- the hours-long tie-up ahead, was just plain dark. (On the opposite side, going south, the sign was working, flashing a warning about fines being doubled in construction zones.) We know, our city is rife with slogans these days, thanks to our endless potential. But may we suggest one more? "Buffalo: You never know what's around the corner."

***

Legal eagle

Last weekend's Buffalo Crime and Scandal tour, run by the Preservation Coalition, could make you view the world through new, lawyerly eyes. On Court Street, a restaurant displayed a sign advertising, simply, "Good Coffee." They certainly aren't making big claims. Who can afford to, with all those lawyers around? At the corner of Franklin and West Huron, our docent fell into a huge hole. What a litigation possibility! Steve Barnes should sit in his car waiting for comers. Finally, one celebrity taking the tour was paranormal expert Mason Winfield. He was carrying his laptop in a backpack -- because, he explained, he was afraid to leave it in the car. We can understand that. Imagine, thousands of ghosts could have their identities stolen.

***

Ring of fire

What if you're at the Elmwood Lounge, and something comes out of the shadows, creeps toward the bar and -- horrors -- buys you a drink? Wouldn't happen if you'd just buy the Deflector Engagement Ring. "Many women have come across the perfect repellent for unwanted attention and/or admirers," the marketers wheedle. "Some women have started a new tradition of marrying themselves. In fact, investing in your own engagement ring shows that you are not only secure in your single status, but also helps to fend off unwanted advances." Sounds good, you say? You're secure, you say? Well, get a load of the price of the bauble: Anywhere from $4,000 to $8,000. No Crackerjack prize, this. We can hear the chorus already: "Wait, we're not that secure!"

***

Church in the lurch

You know how the Catholic diocese is pursuing the Journey of Faith and Grace, a downsizing move that will probably involve closing a bunch of our historic urban parishes? A few churches, God love them, are trying to increase their odds for survival. One is Our Lady of Perpetual Help, a massive, beautiful old Irish church in Buffalo's Old First Ward. "Our Lady of Perpetual Help Needs Your Help," read a notice we saw. It went on to ask us to start going to Mass at OLPH, or if were already going, get a friend to go. Them's fighting words, and we like them. Especially since the notice was on display at McCarthy's, a nearby tavern. Buzz, studying it over our beer, thinks we'd fit in fine.

***

The buzz

Seat of power: On our downtown crime tour, Buzz learned Buffalo was the birthplace not only of the Barcolounger but the electric chair. ... A friend tried the kosher deli at Tops and was delighted, especially when the proprietor said, "My pastrami best in world, but very fatty -- is that OK?" Zip's Pizza sure didn't ask us that last week before serving us a pie coated with cheese like an oil slick, yum. ... Spring into fall: Summer has just begun, we've only been kicked out of the water at Woodlawn Beach once, and already, we're being told to save the date for Curtain Up! The blessed event -- 25 years old this year -- takes place Sept. 29.

***

QUOTE

"Visine! The key is moisture. Everywhere."

-- Makeup artist Pat McGrath, on how to look good after no sleep, on style.com