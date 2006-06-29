LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

Building name honors late Michael Krasner

Michael Krasner was one of the first to volunteer to serve on Cheektowaga's Conservation Advisory Council and later the Stiglmeier Park Steering Committee, said Cheektowaga Council Member Thomas M. Johnson Jr.

Krasner died unexpectedly Feb. 4, 2004, and the town has named the community building at Stiglmeier Park for him.

"Mike was thoughtful, extremely bright and cared deeply for this community, in which he had grown up off William Street," Johnson said.

A ceremony Wednesday evening formally named the building, the former Brush and Book Clubhouse, for Krasner.

He was a senior planner with the Erie County Office of Environment and Planning for 20 years, an adjunct professor in the University at Buffalo's School of Urban Planning and president of the upstate New York Chapter of the American Planning Association.

Krasner also had worked for the architectural firm that laid out the original plans for Stiglmeier Park, Johnson said.

***

Candidates being sought to fill vacancy on board

The Maryvale School Board is looking for candidates to fill the seat of Anthony J. Cervi, who resigned.

In his letter of resignation, Cervi said he is stepping down because his growing law practice is making it difficult to devote the time necessary to being a board member. The board accepted the resignation of Cervi during Monday's meeting. Cervi was first elected to the board in 2003 and was re-elected in 2004.

The School Board intends to appoint someone to fill the vacancy for a term ending with the next annual election, which is May 15, 2007. At that time, residents will elect a candidate to fill the balance of the unexpired term, which ends June 30, 2009.