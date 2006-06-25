Mignone - Klostermann

Theresa Mignone, a doctoral candidate in counseling psychology at University at Buffalo, and Keith Klostermann, who has a doctorate in counselor education from UB, were married by the Rev. Jerome E. Kopec at 4:30 p.m. Friday in SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Williamsville. A reception was given in Glen Oak Golf Course clubhouse for the daughter of Gabriele and Rosaria Mignone of New Hyde Park, where a reception will be given in July, and the son of Paul and Suzanne Klostermann of Cheektowaga. The bride, a graduate of St. Bonaventure University with a master's degree in psychology from Brockport State College, is a pediatric psychology intern in Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The bridegroom, a research scientist with RTI International, is a graduate of Buffalo State College with a master's degree in counselor education from Canisius College. The couple will live in East Amherst after a trip to the Dominican Republic.