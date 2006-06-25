Injury forced Johnston to get a different grip

Herb Johnston is recognized as the first tennis player of note to have used a two-handed backhand in Western New York. Johnston was All High in tennis for Bennett in 1954 in second doubles and in 1955 at second singles. He went on to play fourth singles at Cornell and was the Muny Open Doubles Champion in 1957 and 1960, respectively, with Bob Olear and Bob Tracy.

Johnston admits that almost everyone thought he was crazy to try two hands on his backhand. Except for a few world class players, it was virtually unheard of for a player to use a two-handed backhand. In Western New York it was verboten, as no one was using a two-hander.

A broken wrist suffered while playing baseball led to Johnston's introduction to tennis and the two-handed backhand.

"I was a pretty good baseball player when I was 13 and 14. Unfortunately, I broke my wrist and had to have my hand in a cast for at least four weeks," Johnston said.

Two of his best friends were the Faturos brothers, Art and Jim. They were excellent tennis players and went on to win five city doubles championships.

Watching them play gave Herb the idea that he might be able to hit balls against the wall at School 81 to pass the time. He started hitting with his left hand (his non-dominant hand) and had mixed results with his forehand. However, his backhand was abysmal as he couldn't control the shot at all with his left hand.

He decided to use both hands on his backhand and guided the shot with his right hand in the cast. He was pleasantly surprised that he was getting good results in a short time.

He started to go to the Buffalo Evening News Tennis School to watch the kids play and practice. The school was founded and run by the legendary Leo Kronman, who would later be inducted into the first Western New York Tennis Hall of Fame class.

After Herb's hand was healed he talked to Kronman about what he thought about hitting a two-handed backhand. Kronman thought that the shot had many limitations, as did most tennis experts and pros of that day.

He explained that the two-hander limited your reach, was tough to hit low balls with, and made it hard to react if the ball was hit right at you.

Although this was true, the control and power that could be generated by the two-hander has led to the unparalleled success of such players as Bjorn Borg, Chris Evert, Jimmy Connors, Andre Agassi, and Rafael Nadal, just to name a few.

Today, most of the players on the men's and women's pro tour use the two-handed backhand, not to mention virtually almost every junior player of note.

"Mr. Kronman was a wonderful coach and a role model for all of the youngsters, including myself. I didn't want to hurt his feelings by continuing to hit the two-hander," Johnson said.

"He tried to teach me a one-hander to no avail. I would go back to the wall at School 81 to hit against the wall, but I couldn't control the one-hander. When I tried to hit it on the tennis court I would constantly hit the ball out, or over the fence. I was really frustrated."

After much soul searching, Johnston decided that he was going to stick with the two-hander because it was his best shot.

After two years of steady play Johnston' game improved by leaps and bounds -- especially his two-handed backhand.

In fact, Johnston became sort of a local celebrity. Every time he would play in practice or for Bennett a small crowd would gather to see the player hitting a two-handed backhand.

A crowning moment for Johnston occurred in the early 1950s when Eddie Moylan, the nation's fourth-ranked player, was in Buffalo to put on an exhibition.

While walking onto the courts at Delaware Park he noticed Johnston hitting his two-handed shot on a nearby court. He walked up to Johnston to congratulate him on the shot, said that the stroke looked fundamentally sound, and that he should definitely stick with it. If Johnston ever had any doubts about his two-hander, they were erased forever by Moylan's remarks.

Johnson's unusual stroke made him a difficult player to play against. Although he could hit the shot with a great amount of topspin, he relied on a deadly flat shot and sharply angled shots. These were especially effective in doubles. His return of serve was one of the best in the area and he rarely missed one.

A car accident suffered while he was in college greatly curtailed his singles play after the early 1960s. He continued to be a force in doubles for quite a few years.

A lawyer by profession, he was appointed as a City Court Judge by his good friend, the former mayor Jimmy Griffin, and continued to play tennis with many of his friends on the political scene.

Due to a bad back and other nagging injuries, Johnston's play has been limited the past few years.

But, Johnston will always be remembered as the first tennis player in Western New York to successfully use the two-handed backhand both in practice and in tournaments.

