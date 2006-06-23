LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

Two colleges to unveil joint surgical program

An informational meeting on a joint surgical technology program involving Erie Community College and Niagara County Community College will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in Room 100 of Kittinger Hall on the ECC North Campus, 6205 Main St., Amherst.

An agreement between the two community colleges allows ECC students to take courses needed for a surgical technology degree at ECC, then transfer those credits to NCCC, which has an accredited degree program.

Sisters Hospital will provide classroom space for surgical technology courses and will give students clinical experience in the hospital's operating room.

For more information, call 851-1ECC.

***

Community violence is focus of vigil

A justice and peace vigil to raise awareness about community violence and try to change attitudes will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at East Ferry and Grider streets, outside the Umoja Market Place.

A poster of Cardel R. Love, an Erie Community College business student shot to death last fall on Jewett Avenue, has been placed on the wall of the store. It will remain for two months, when it will be moved to the other side of the building and a poster of another homicide victim will be put up, said store owner William Peoples. Love's mother will speak at the vigil.

***

Registration is offered for course on caregiving

Powerful Tools for Caregivers, a six-week program designed to help those who help others, has opened registration for area classes.

The course will "provide caregivers the tools needed for taking care of themselves" and help them "learn how to increase their ability to make tough decisions and balance their lives." Each session lasts 2 1/2 hours, and the total program costs $25. Independent Health, BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York and Univera will cover the fee.

Classes start as early as July 6, and locations include Buffalo, Kenmore, Orchard Park, Hamburg, North Tonawanda and Lockport. To register, call 858-2177 or, for more information, e-mail caregiver@erie.gov.

***

Block party to promote anti-violence efforts

The public is invited to attend an anti-violence community block party on Saturday, featuring music by KISS 98.5's DJ Anthony and free refreshments.

The event, Stop the Violence Community Day, is being held from 3 to 7 p.m. at the CRUCIAL Community Center, 230 Moselle St.

Sponsors are the Buffalo Police PBA, African American Police Association, Butler Mitchell Alumni Association, FATHERS and TOPS Market at 1275 Jefferson Ave.

Special guests will include: Mayor Byron Brown, Police Commissioner H. McCarthy Gipson, Councilman Antoine Thompson, Chief Judge Thomas P. Amodeo, Deputy Police Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood, Police Chief Marcia C. Scott and the Rev. Kenyatta Cobb.