Water Board OKs $40 million budget; rate hike studied

The Water Board approved a $40 million budget Wednesday that holds the line on rates, but officials are reviewing a rate restructuring that could raise some water bills as early as January.

City water users have seen rates go up every year since 2001 as the system grappled with declining water use, lagging collections and other problems. A string of rate increases, more aggressive collection tactics and a crackdown on water thieves have improved finances, officials said Wednesday.

Still, an analysis performed by a consultant projects that the board will have to increase revenues by about 5 percent each year through 2010.

Water Board officials and Common Council members have been studying strategies for restructuring rates.

The option that appears to have significant support would see high-volume commercial and industrial users face larger rate increases than residential customers. Consultants said the move could be justified based on the fact that large-volume users currently receive discounts.

Rebalancing the rates would more accurately reflect the real costs of providing water to all users, officials said. They stressed that the adjustments would likely be made over an extended period -- perhaps five to 10 years -- so that rate increases would be gradual. Paul Wolf, Council chief of staff, told the Water Board he senses that lawmakers prefer this option to ones that would trigger larger increases in residential water rates. Board Chairwoman Victoria J. Saxon said she's not surprised Council members would be more receptive to a rate model that "protects voters."

The study also is examining ways to help make water service more affordable to the disadvantaged, perhaps by expanding eligibility for discounts that are given to low-income senior citizens.

Other options being considered include a rate overhaul that would be more favorable for high-volume commercial customers and a plan that would maintain the existing rate structure.

While water officials have sought input from Council members, the Water Board has the final say when it comes to setting rates. The board will meet again next month with officials from Raftelis Financial Consultants, the company that performed the rate analysis. Board members hope to make a final decision on any rate restructuring by the end of August.

