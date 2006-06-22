Donald Litwin, founded insurance agency Dec. 7, 1934 -- June 19, 2006

Donald L. Litwin, the founder of an insurance agency who was active in Orchard Park civic affairs, died Monday after a brief illness in Millard Fillmore Hospital. He was 71.

Born in Buffalo, Mr. Litwin earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Buffalo in 1956. He served as a captain in the Air Force and was discharged in 1969.

A year later, he co-founded Litwin, Castle & Christ insurance agency and served as CEO until his death.

An Orchard Park resident, Mr. Litwin was a member of Faith United Church of Christ in the Town of Boston.

He also served on the Orchard Park School Board for 16 years and as the Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce president from 1991 to 1992.

He was active in the Orchard Park Republican Committee, which named him 2006 Republican of the Year.

Mr. Litwin also was active with the Orchard Park Jaycees, Orchard Park Symphony and Orchard Park Council of the Arts.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, the former Joan B. Bachert; two daughters, Janis L. Pascarella and JoAnn N.; and a brother, Harold.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday in Faith United Church of Christ, 8651 Boston State Road, Boston.

