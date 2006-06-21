Reporters' Notebook / Bits and pieces of news...

OLAF FUB SEZ: Irish writer James Joyce (1882-1941) wrote in his "Ulysses:" " 'History,' Stephen said, 'is a nightmare from which I am trying to awake.' "

***

PUDDING PAINTING and oreo stacking are some of the activities for all ages planned by the Rivendell ReCreating Center for "A Chocolate Extravaganza" from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in South Wales Community Hall on Route 16 in South Wales.

The center is a private, all-volunteer, not-for-profit corporation at 12469 Warner Hill Road in South Wales dedicated to providing horseback riding programs and farm-related activities for Western New York children and adults with mental, emotional and physical challenges as well as for their nonchallenged friends and siblings.

All proceeds from Sunday's event will help support Rivendell's programs. Reservations are $5 per person for people 16 and older and may be made by calling 457-3365 or e-mailing trishdu@ccsisp.com. The admission price is $6 at the door and includes 10 taste tickets. The younger-than-16 set get in free but still have to buy tickets if they want to taste the chocolate goodies.

***

WANTED: Tim Leary sent word that the Erie County Sheriff's Volunteer Pipe Band, a social group, is in need of snare and bass drummers. He said the band affords a great community service project for high school drummers. Participation in the band is open to the public. For information, call 825-3281.

***

REUNION: For information about the Clarence Central High School Class of 1971 reunion planned for the weekend of July 14-16, contact Donna Davis at ddavis@traverscollins.com or call 912-7758. Members of the classes of 1970 and 1972 are invited. Reservations are required by July 1.

***

MILITARY NOTE -- Army Reserve Pvt. David T. Nelson, son of Rhonda Morehouse of Wellsville, has graduated from nine weeks of basic combat training at Fort Jackson, Columbia, S.C. He graduated from Wellsville High School in 2004.

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY -- Jill Gilliland, Pat Riley, Alexandra Whitford, Jessica Sovik, Dan Snyder, Larry Czuprynski, Rob Hartmann, Lydia Lickfeld, Bill Burt, Michael Paul Gerland, Matthew Brian Gerland, Deborah Calaiacova, Leon Schiltz, the Rev. Elijah Lewis, Malika Bozeman, Sister Theresa Camura, Karen Spence, Genny Browne.

AND THURSDAY -- Father Jerry Kopec, Chyrel E. Coles, Tom Maher, Belinda K. Jones, Keith Bess, Yvette Thompson, Oscar Elliott Sr., Adrienne Daniels, Jetuan Felder, Pamela Scott, Chauncey Northington, Egie Simmons, Larry Livingston Jr., Ervin Watson, Nicole Taylor-Hearst, Samuel E. Lowe Sr., Delores Gordon, Danny Brown, Sameer Shtayeh, Kathy Zawadzki.

e-mail: olaffub@buffnews.com