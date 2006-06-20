POLICE & COURTS - Final

Second man pleads guilty in string of robberies

The second of two men linked to the armed robberies of about $2,100 from a dozen businesses in Buffalo, Amherst, Clarence and West Seneca last year pleaded guilty Monday to robbery charges that a judge said will send both to prison for up to 18 years.

Brian J. Masterson, 30, of Clay Street, Lackawanna, pleaded guilty before State Supreme Court Justice Russell P. Buscaglia to six first-degree robbery charges. He had been a suspect in a crime spree that began in late October and ended when he and Hamburg resident Jeremy Lewis, 30, were arrested Nov. 27.

During a pretrial session, Buscaglia told Masterson he will cap the prison terms of both men at 18 years when he sentences both Sept. 6.

Prosecutor Peter M. Kooshoian said Masterson and Lewis, who pleaded guilty two months ago to five first-degree robbery charges, fueled their cocaine and heroin addictions with armed robberies at clothing boutiques, tanning salons and fast-food restaurants.

Both have been in custody since West Seneca police arrested them shortly after the robbery of the Tanning Bed salon in the Southgate Plaza and a high-speed car chase into Buffalo, Kooshoian said.

-----

Baseball bat attack by robber sends victim to hospital

A Genesee Street man was hospitalized Monday night after a robber attacked him with a baseball bat on the West Side, police said.

The victim said he was near Auburn Avenue and Herkimer Street at about 8:45 p.m. when he was attacked by a man who goes by the name "Cheto."

He said the assailant hit him numerous times on his head and chest, causing a broken rib and severe bruising and swelling. The attacker took $10 in cash, then fled on a bicycle. The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center.

-----

West Side resident slashed in argument with two men

A 27-year-old West Side man was slashed in the abdomen during an argument with two men at 2:30 a.m. Saturday on William Street.

Clarence Mosely Jr., of Essex Street, was treated in Erie County Medical Center for two superficial stab wounds and released.

Central District police reported that Mosely was arguing with two men in the 300 block of William Street when one of the men spat at Mosely and Mosely "challenged" the two men. One of the men responded by pulling out a knife and stabbing him. Mosely, who drove himself to ECMC, didn't give police any information on his attackers, officers said.

-----

Couple allegedly stabbed man with knives

A man and woman were charged with using two knives to stab a man repeatedly in his left shoulder Sunday night, police reported.

The victim, Wayne Wicher of Pembina Street, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated.

Anthony R. Maund, 19, and Korie L. Gabor, 21 -- both of the same Germania Street address -- were each charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

South District police said that Maund and Gabor were visiting the victim's home at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday when they attacked him.

-----

Woman, 82, robbed of purse by teen carrying handgun

An armed teenager wearing all black stole an 82-year-old East Delavan Avenue woman's purse late Monday morning.

The victim told police that the gunman approached her as she entered the rear of her home and displayed a black handgun. He demanded her purse.

The teen took the purse, which contained checks, a credit card and some personal papers, and fled.

-----

Unidentified gunman shoots near children

A 45-year-old man was walking with three children on Leroy Avenue on Sunday night when a gunman opened fire, striking the man in his left foot, police said. The three children were not struck.

Northeast District police said Calvin Fitzgerald was in the 300 block of Leroy Avenue just after 7 p.m. when a gunman walked out of a driveway and fired at least one shot.

Fitzgerald, of Bennett Village, was treated in Erie County Medical Center and released.