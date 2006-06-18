Rediscovering a piece of history

"The American Home Front: 1941-1942" is a literary curiosity. Written to describe how America was affected by the outbreak of war in 1941, it was completed in 1945 but was then set aside by the publisher as the nation's thoughts turned to peace. The manuscript was discovered in a closet by Alistair Cooke's secretary just two weeks before his death in 2004. He was thrilled at the discovery.

Cooke set out in 1942 on a monumental journey of reporting, crisscrossing America from north to south, from east to west. He talked to people from Washington to Miami, from San Diego to Seattle and back to New England as the nation geared up for war. Before the age of interstate highways, this odyssey used many back roads, with stops at soda fountains and bars to talk to the people. Reading his report is like unearthing a time capsule or finding a long-forgotten snapshot. At another level, his account is interesting travelogue with perceptive commentary on practically the entire country.

The author spent a lifetime interpreting America to his native England and the world. He made thousands of reports for the BBC over an incredible 58 years of broadcasting. He was also well-known to Americans as the host of the early TV program Omnibus and as the perfect "introducer" of the Masterpiece Theater series.

Norman Rowlinson is a former News editorial writer.

The American Home Front

1941-1942

By Alistair Cooke

Atlantic Monthly Press, 327 pages, $24