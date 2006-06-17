John's Flaming Hearth to be reincarnated come August

John Prozeralik was busy Friday with hammer and saw, trying to get a new restaurant that will bear the famous John's Flaming Hearth name ready to open by Aug. 1.

The legendary 81-year-old hotelier and restaurateur has spent almost every day of the last two months on the premises of the former Red Lobster restaurant on Military Road, almost directly opposite the closed landmark he ran for more than 50 years.

Prozeralik, the owner of the original John's Flaming Hearth, said he is helping the new owner, Korean entrepreneur Min Kim, whip the place into shape. The restaurant is directly behind Honey's Pizza and Wings, north of the main entrance to Outlets at Niagara Falls USA.

"Kim asked me if he could use the old name and I told him to go ahead," Prozeralik said.

The colorful modern facade of the new restaurant doesn't resemble the barn-shaped, wood and stone structure that characterized John's Flaming Hearth, but stepping inside is like being back in the old place.

Kim bought many of the furnishings and fixtures of the Hearth when the entire contents were sold at public auction in March. The new owner is outfitting the restaurant with the familiar kidney-shaped bar and trademark red booths and sofas.

The restaurant received its liquor license under the name of J&K Niagara -- the letters standing for Kim and his wife, Joan.

Prozeralik said he is keeping busy to take his mind off the wrenching closure of the restaurant that became an eating and meeting landmark, attracting celebrities like Sammy Davis Jr., George Burns and Liberace when they played the old Melody Fair in North Tonawanda.

John's Flaming Hearth became part of world news when Soviet Premier Alexei Kosygin and a contingent of American and Soviet officials dined there in 1969.

The restaurant contained its own bakery, butcher shop and laundry for all the linen tablecloths and napkins.

"John Prozeralik is the king of hospitality in Niagara Falls," said David M. Fleck, president of the Niagara Falls Hotel and Motel Association.

Prozeralik said he couldn't bring himself to go to the auction and still won't talk about it.

The property was purchased by the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority with the intention of building a new Niagara Falls bus terminal there. But under heavy opposition from Town of Niagara officials and residents, the NFTA arranged a property "swap" with Buffalo's Benderson Development and acquired a former lumber company site at Military Road and Third Avenue for the $3.5 million bus terminal. Benderson now owns the former restaurant site.

Prozeralik's restaurant and hotel holdings have diminished over the years. He also stayed away from the auction of his Days Inn Hotel on Buffalo Avenue in downtown Niagara Falls in 2004. The hotel was the venue for many watershed moments in the area's history, including an overflow public meeting in 2001 that ended up blocking the takeover of Niagara Falls International Airport by the Spanish firm Cintra.

Another of Prozeralik's hotels, the Clarion on Buffalo Avenue near the North Grand Island Bridge, also was sold.

