Contest finds life mimicking gallery art

Reilly Anne Dzielski pouted in her blue chair Friday afternoon, one arm tucked behind her head, her dress disheveled as she slouched.

The 5-year-old looked mad to be sitting on the Albright-Knox lawn, but it was all an elaborate pose. Dzielski was mimicking a painting by Mary Cassait called, appropriately, "Little Girl in a Blue Armchair," though her pout wasn't all an act.

When asked why she chose to recreate a picture of an angry little girl in the Albright-Knox's Art Alive Tableau contest, Reilly replied, "I was angry when I picked it out."

Her brother, 9-year-old Xavier, was next-door, wearing a bowler cap, winged collar shirt with a red tie and a banana covering his face. He was interpreting Rene Magritte's "The Son of Man," albeit swapping the famous face-obscuring green apple with the yellow banana.

His mother, Colleen, explained that switching the fruit posed a new question for the piece.

"What he's trying to do is ask, 'Why was there an apple? " she said.

The Dzielskis joined 15 other groups creating live action versions of various works of art. Some involved subtle twists on classics, like Xavier's banana, while others stayed loyal to the original work, such as a pair of Lancaster High School students' recreation of Frida Kahlo's "Two Fridas."

Others introduced a completely new angle to normally static paintings: music and interpretive dance.

Lancaster High School students Alyssa Crane and Emily Lotterer interpreted Picasso's "Girl with a Boat," with period music from the 1930s and choreography that made a somewhat abstract painting of a girl into something surreal, separating the girl's head from her body in midair.

"It seemed like the only logical way to split," Crane said.

Samantha Bundy watched some of her fellow Lancaster students dance their interpretation of Piet Mondrian's "Composition of London," but instead of using period music of the 1940s, the girls opted for techno music.

"It really was making it come to life, even though it's just lines and color," she said.

And that is really the goal of Art Alive, said Kathy Kubiak, chairman of the event.

"It forces you to look at art in different ways," she said. "It allows them to personally express how they feel when viewing the piece."

Kubiak said Art Alive is based on a European tradition of living tableaus.

For spectators, most were surprised that those interpreting the artwork were mostly young students. "I'm impressed it was high school students," said Kiersten Budd, a Burlington, Vt., art teacher.

