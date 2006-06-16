Michael Cooney, British Royal Navy veteran March 30, 1924 -- June 13, 2006

Michael Joseph Cooney of Buffalo, who served in the British Royal Navy during World War II, died Tuesday in Mercy Hospital. He was 82.

Born in South Fork, Pa., to Scottish-born parents, Mr. Cooney was educated in Glasgow, Scotland. In 1942, he joined the British Royal Navy and served until 1946. He was assigned to an aircraft carrier and stationed in England, northern Scotland, Australia and Japan.

He and his wife, the former Teresa Nevin, settled in Buffalo in 1954.

Mr. Cooney worked in the shipping department of Consolidated Packaging Machinery for 30 years until his retirement in 1986.

An active member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, he was president of the church's Holy Name Society in the late 1960s and helped with collections for Masses at 8 a.m. Sunday at Mercy Hospital for 20 years.

In addition to his wife of 54 years, he is survived by two daughters, Brenda Faherty and Teresa Oestereich, and a son, Michael.

A memorial Mass will be offered at 11:15 a.m. July 15 in St. Martin Catholic Church, 1140 Abbott Road.

