Calspan, Canadian firm to promote sales of auto safety testing equipment

Calspan has formed a partnership with Canada-based Microsys Technologies, to jointly promote their automotive safety testing equipment and technology.

Calspan's Transportation Sciences Center, based in Cheektowaga, designs, produces and integrates testing equipment, while Microsys, headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., brings its software capabilities and sales contacts to the alliance, said Sam Pugliese, director of the Transportation Sciences Center.

Together, the two companies say they can offer complete barrier test facilities to a range of customers, including automakers, suppliers and government laboratories.

"We think with the capabilities we have and with the capabilities Microsys has, we have a pretty good team," said Thomas Pleban, executive vice president of Calspan.

A focus of the partnership will be opportunities in emerging nations in Asia, and especially China, which is a growing market for the automotive industry. As those nations develop auto production and move toward exporting to the West, they need testing equipment to ensure their products will pass safety tests, said Corey Miller, president of Microsys.

"We have a good sales channel in some of these developing countries," he said.

Calspan's Transportation Sciences Center, which employs 29 people, offers auto safety testing, research and development, testing and evaluation. It also provides custom-engineered testing facilities to auto equipment makers.

Microsys serves the occupant safety industry with integrated high-speed video, data acquisition and data management and analysis for airbag deployment and crash-test applications.

