City, county officials argue over past debts

Officials with Erie County's two largest governments are accusing each other of not making good on past-due debts.

County Comptroller Mark C. Poloncarz wants Buffalo to pay for its share of the long-completed reconstruction of Vulcan Street, which in 2003 was to be financed by the city, the state and the Town of Tonawanda.

The county fronted the money for the town and city to rebuild the road that serves the Riverside neighborhood and helps deliver employees to the General Motors Power Train plant in Tonawanda.

The town has since repaid County Hall for its share. Buffalo hasn't, despite the county's requests.

Last month, the Buffalo Common Council stipulated that before it sends a check for $641,241.29, members want to know why the city hasn't been paid for plowing snow on county-owned roads that continue into Buffalo. The Council says $928,232 is due for the past four years.

Sternly worded letters are flying to and fro, and Poloncarz, in the latest missive, threatened to sue if the county is not paid by June 23.

"The county will be compelled to pursue all avenues of collection," Poloncarz wrote, telling Council members there never was a plowing contract between the county and city. There had been only an informal agreement with the County Legislature on a year-to-year basis, and the county stopped making the payments after 2002.

Without a contract, the county won't pay, he said.

It appears that Buffalo's check will, at long last, be in the mail.

"The city will ultimately give the money," said North Council Member Joseph Golombek Jr., who had questioned the fairness of the county's position. "I am aggravated about that, because it's the typical county attitude, treating the City of Buffalo like it's a second-class municipality."

e-mail: mspina@buffnews.com