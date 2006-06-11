Weld misplayed the Conservatives

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld knows all about politics as a contact sport.

In Massachusetts, as retired Court of Claims Judge Tom McMahon would say, "it ain't beanbag."

But after Weld withdrew from the GOP race for New York governor last week, he must be yearning for those placid days back in the commonwealth. There, at least, he never had to deal with powerful minor parties that wield far more influence than their numbers justify.

John Faso, the former Assembly minority leader and now sole GOP candidate for governor, understood. That's why he sprinted to round up the support of the tiny Conservative Party and its influential leader, Mike Long. As an opponent of Conservative no-nos like abortion and same sex marriage, Faso knew the secret passwords that easily gained him access to Long's clubhouse.

When Weld appeared before the Conservatives during an Albany conclave in February, his back-pedaling on same-sex marriage didn't fly. Faso only strengthened his credentials there and dangled before Republicans the prospect of a split effort against a daunting Democratic opponent like Eliot Spitzer.

And that's the key to Conservative influence in New York. By threatening to run their own candidate and split opposition against dominant Democrats, they possess an uncanny ability to call the GOP shots.

Faso understood that the Conservative Party gets stronger when the Republican Party is weak; that it is always lurking in the shadows to counter the left-leaning Republicanism that former Gov. Nelson A. Rockefeller championed in 1958 and led to the Conservatives' founding in 1962.

Weld, who survived and prospered in Massachusetts as a Rockefeller Republican, faced a major obstacle in the Conservatives, because no Republican has won statewide office without their backing since 1974.

Long understood that. Weld didn't.

"The Republican and Conservative parties are stronger when they're together, when we have a candidate who supports our values and strong vision for New York," Long said last week. "Taxes are too high, and John Faso understands that."

By the time Weld reached out to the Independence Party to counter the Conservative line, it was too late. The Conservatives had made their point. Republicans bucked Gov. George Pataki and state Chairman Steve Minarik and came back to Faso.

If the polls hold true and Spitzer wins in November, Long and company will be on the outside looking in for the first time in 12 years. But they will once again have displayed their disproportionate yet powerful sway on politics in New York State.

* * *

* One lasting contribution of the Weld campaign may be the continuing rise of New York Secretary of State Chris Jacobs, whom Weld tapped for his running mate before their effort fizzled. Jacobs, who is also a Buffalo developer and Board of Education member, is mentioned more and more as a GOP candidate for county executive in 2007.

Erie County Republican Chairman Jim Domagalski says he'll address 2007 in due time, but observes that the party need for a "mature, successful person who has achieved in the line of fire" and who is active in the community.

The guess here is that the chairman has Jacobs' number in his Rolodex.

* A developing story line continues in the Independence Party contest between Rep. Tom Reynolds and his dogged Democratic opponent, businessman Jack Davis. Most observers believe that Reynolds wants at all costs to avoid the Independence primary set up by party leaders, recalling how former County Executive Dennis Gorski's defeat by rival Joel Giambra in the 1999 Independence primary led to bad things.

While Reynolds ponders, however, several sources indicate that Lockport attorney Robert Pusateri is circulating congressional petitions for the Independence primary. The former Democrat refused to discuss his candidacy, but his action presents a plethora of possible political plays to prevent the Reynolds-Davis matchup.

e-mail: rmccarthy@buffnews.com