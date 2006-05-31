Velma Harvey Milks, a retired head teacher in the Falconer Central School District, died Monday in her Cherry Creek home. She was 76.

The former Velma Harvey was born in Leon and was a graduate of Cherry Creek High School and Buffalo State Teachers College. She worked for 39 years at Falconer Central, at both Northside and Harvey Fenner schools.

Mrs. Milks was a member of Order of the Eastern Star, Valley Dollies Red Hat Society, Falconer Teachers Association, New York State United Teachers, New York State Retired Teachers Association, life member of the Leon Historical Society, life member of Harvey Fenner PTA, First Baptist Church of Cherry Creek and Pine Valley Memorial Post 2522. She also was a member of the board of directors of the Cherry Creek Library.

Her husband, Jesse D., died in 1990.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Leon Historical Society, Route 62 and Cherry Creek-Leon Road. Inurnment will be in Cherry Creek Central Cemetery.

[KATREIN]