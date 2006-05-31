Kirt Lester, a retired supervisor at Rich Products, died Saturday in Hospice Buffalo, Cheektowaga, after a long illness. He was 64.

Born in Warren, Pa., Mr. Lester came to Buffalo as a teenager. He went to work for Rich Products in 1962 as a machine operator and later became a supervisor. He retired in 2002.

Mr. Lester enjoyed playing basketball, hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his wife of 16 years, the former Kim Phakousonh of Cheektowaga; his mother, Jane M. Nelson of Warren, Pa.; a sister, Barb Lewis of Portsmouth, Va.; two daughters, Gina Kolaja of Texas and Vanessa of Cheektowaga; a son, Michael of Tucson, Ariz.; three stepdaughters, Daravanh Phakousonh of Buffalo, Thidasavanh Thongchanh of Cheektowaga and Judy Bogdanets of Tonawanda; and nine grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. Saturday in Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, following prayers at 8:15 in Amigone Funeral Home, 5200 Sheridan Drive, Amherst. Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheektowaga.

