Board airs solutions to address enrollment problems

Elementary pupils in Orchard Park could soon see a redistricting, reconfiguration of grade levels, or building of additions at two schools to resolve the district's enrollment problems, School Board President William Thiel said Tuesday night.

Eggert and South Davis elementary schools are very close to capacity as it is, Thiel said.

Both schools' enrollments are projected to increase in the next few years, with Eggert's enrollment headed for a 10 percent increase in five years, Gary P. Smith of Analytical Forecasting told the board.

At the same time, Windom Elementary, which has been losing pupils for the past five years, is expected to continue on that course, Smith said. Windom is now using only three-fourths of its available classrooms.

Class size across the schools is unequal, Thiel added. The lowest average class size in the district is at Windom, with 17 pupils; the highest is at Eggert, with 22. "It raises some interesting prospects in words nobody likes to say out loud," Thiel said, broaching the redistricting issue.

He outlined four possible solutions to the enrollment imbalance:

Spot redistricting. As new developments are built, children would be assigned to whichever elementary school had the most available space, regardless of geographic school boundaries.

Build additions at Eggert and South Davis.

Reorganize the grade configuration at the elementary level. One possibility would be creating two schools for children in kindergarten to second grade and two schools for children in third to fifth grades.

Redistrict the four elementary schools by redrawing all the boundaries to balance the enrollments.

Board member Joseph F. Bieron suggested a fifth alternative.

"You might use the magnet school concept," he said. "Windom might benefit from special programs that might also be attractive to other students in the district."

He did not suggest what type of programs might be introduced but said the idea could end up drawing more children voluntarily to Windom.

Superintendent Joan D. Thomas said redistricting would be the cheapest alternative.

"We can manage with the buildings we have with very little cost if we look to redistrict," she said. "I think all four schools would benefit from that. I think in the long run, education would equalize at all four schools.

"If the public doesn't support redistricting, it's going to cost a great deal of money because we're going to have to add on to two buildings."

Thiel and Thomas said they want to have a series of public forums in the next several months to get a sense of what the community wants. A solution could be put in place as early as September 2007 or as late as 2010, Thiel said.

