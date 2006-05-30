Everybody's Column

>CEOs are making a bundle while employees struggle

Schools can teach business how to pay their chief executives. Area school superintendents manage budgets of over $100 million while earning an average of $150,000 a year. A May 21 News article on Western New York CEOs' pay showed that similar-size companies pay their chiefs more than $500,000 a year, excluding stock options.

Area superintendents make about six times what the lowest-paid employee earns. That difference runs well into hundreds of times more for some companies. In the 1970s, our country's wage differential from lowest to highest averaged 12 times. We would be better served if so few didn't make so much.

Extreme executive compensation benefits no one except the CEO. If less is siphoned off at the top, more will be available to pay wages and health care. How much can one CEO spend anyway, compared to the needs of many who struggle to make payments, send kids through college, pay for health care and save for retirement?

James Waack

East Amherst

-----

>Many with disabilities display amazing talent

Recently, a young man with autism demonstrated a talent that surprised many people. Jason McElwain scored 20 points on tremendous shooting in the only high school basketball game that he ever played.

At the 18th annual Western New York Developmental Disabilities Awareness Day held on May 18 at the Buffalo Convention Center, many more individuals with developmental disabilities demonstrated their unique talents.

In addition to many talented local artists and musicians, an 11-member music group called FLAME, from Fulton County, performed. Its lead vocalist and guitarist, Michelle, has autism, is mentally challenged and sings like Barbara St. Clair. David, the drummer who is blind and mentally challenged, also sings and has the rhythm of Gene Krupa. The others in the group play, sing and dance with talent and enthusiasm, providing hope and inspiration to all. Their abilities are truly amazing.

Paul Synor

Elma

-----

>Give Cheektowaga unions a little credit for contracts

I was disappointed to see in the May 24 News that the president of a local taxpayers organization is unhappy with the contracts signed by the Town of Cheektowaga and all of its unions. Instead of crediting the unions for working together and making a concession in health insurance, this resident feels the need to complain about a raise that is under the rate of inflation.

The men and women employed by Cheektowaga work hard every day to provide quality services to the residents. These unions recognized the need of the town to consolidate health insurance providers and all worked together to make it happen, ultimately saving the taxpayers $2.3 million over the next two years.

I guess it just goes to show that you really can never make everyone happy.

Brian Gould

Cheektowaga

-----

>We should welcome improved bottle bill

This is in regard to the May 21 Q&A from a businessman lamenting he might have to hire someone to handle the returned bottles resulting from the new bottle bill that imposes deposits on all beverage containers.

In fact, we taxpayers often pay three times for containers that are not returnables. First, when they are part of clean up, nearly always by public employees, then in the garbage pickup and, finally, when they swell landfills instead of being recycled.

Retailers and bottlers love to just take the profit of the beverage's sale and abandon the container problem to the rest of us. After the first bottle bill about 20 years ago, fewer bottles and cans littered roadsides, less broken glass was found in streets and playgrounds, and we had cleaner beaches and parks. The nickel deposit means more than 80 million bottles and cans have been returned and recycled, a 70 percent return rate that is far greater than New York's average recycling. Deposits on all containers will save taxpayers' money.

We all share responsibility for keeping our communities clean and healthy. This is hard with more than 2 billion bottles and cans entering the trash stream each year. New York should welcome the new bigger, better bottle bill.

Art Klein

Tonawanda

-----

>It's time for politicians to put the people first

After having read several letters from folks who like living here but are frustrated with nothing getting done, I needed to add my voice. I love New York, Buffalo and Evans, where I live. I pay the fees, tolls and taxes because I believe what we have -- the arts, cultural institutions, architectural gems, waterfront, generous and caring people, four seasons and on and on -- are worth it.

I vote in every election. I don't want to give in to pessimism but, please, decision-makers, help those of us on the edge. Take a stand, make a decision -- not based on personal agenda or re-election thoughts -- but on what might give us a second life. Bring politics and decision-making into the 21st century.

Be a one-term hero if necessary. Maybe you'll be pleasantly surprised and be re-elected because you had the courage to speak out, stand up and do something. In return, we the voters should promise to re-elect you not because you gave our sons or daughters a job, but because you gave us renewed hope.

Maureen Andrews

Angola

-----

>Anti-casino groups are concerned about residents

The author of a May 23 letter wrote that anti-casino groups started by trying to save "historic" buildings and that Erie County now feels people's safety will be compromised if certain buildings are razed. I agree with the county and with the writer's concern about the struggle our area is in economically. He is, however, very wrong about anti-casino groups. They are intensely worried about the citizenry, the economy and our city's future if this sovereign nation, tax-free entity prevails.

This "ray of light" will do much more harm than good. Just look at Niagara Falls or Atlantic City -- where a wasteland surrounds money vacuums. Please get the facts. The Citizens Against Casino Gambling in Erie County and Citizens for Better Buffalo, know, based on economic research and experiences all over the country, that the losers (mainly locals) will far exceed the gainers.

We can blame our governor and State Legislature for putting this upon us. They made a huge mistake that we will not accept as a done deal. The fight will go on, hopefully to victory, so that our neighbors, including his friends and family, won't suffer from this so-called progress.

Robert J. Schulman, M.D.

Buffalo

-----

>State's tax policies drive residents away

Every April 15, I realize what a second-class citizen I am in the socialist state of New York. I am forced to pay taxes on my hard-earned pension, whereas the politicians and the public employees get off scot-free on paying anything on their much more generous pensions. Unless you are a politician, a public employee, a lawyer or poor, I suggest you leave this state since you pay for everything and get nothing in return.

James W. Williams

Niagara Falls