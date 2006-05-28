It's now or never for Suozzi

It's not hard to recognize all the Democrats descending on our town today for their state convention.

They're the ones sporting "Spitzer for Governor" T-shirts and "Re-Elect Hillary" hats. They're hiking their cholesterol levels from the chicken wings at every convention party and discovering the havoc that a beef on weck overladen with horseradish can wreak on unaccustomed noses.

It's a good time to be a Democrat. President Bush sets new lows in the polls each week. Gov. George Pataki is easing out of Albany in the sure recognition that his shelf life has expired. And Sen. Hillary Clinton is ready for one of two Republicans nobody ever heard of in preparation for whatever lies next.

But sometime around noon on Tuesday, Nassau County Executive Tom Suozzi will play spoiler. As a challenger to leading Dem Eliot Spitzer in the contest for governor, he wasn't invited to this party. So he will gather his small but loyal band together in Lafayette Square for an "anti-convention" to counter the warm fuzzies down the street at the Hyatt Regency Buffalo.

It's the beginning of a crucial time for the brash Long Islander attempting to dethrone Spitzer. With the statewide press gathered with him under Lafayette Square's towering monument, Suozzi has to hit on something.

He must begin to "click."

"I don't know that the atmosphere exists today," he said while en route from Rochester to Buffalo last week. "But I hope that it will during the course of the campaign." That's about the closest Suozzi, 43, comes to acknowledging the challenge of toppling such a dominating figure as Spitzer. But Suozzi insists his effort to disrupt the Albany power structure can succeed if he can get his message out.

He believes that New Yorkers are fed up with high property taxes and the loss of upstate jobs and population. He touts very specific plans to reform workers compensation, Medicaid and other rules and regulations that make New York a tough place for business.

"We need a little vision," he said. "And upstate, where broken promises from a broken government have kept jobs away, we need a little re-vision -- a revision of our outdated laws and revision of the future of upstate cities."

When you come down to it, few Democrats disagree with Suozzi. Few dislike Suozzi. But at least at this week's convention, Democrats will like Spitzer better.

"Tom is in this race at the wrong time against the wrong guy," said Erie County Democratic Chairman Leonard R. Lenihan.

Suozzi spent seven-figure money on TV a few weeks ago trying to make it his time. But the latest Siena College poll shows him trailing Spitzer 75 to 12 percent, with 62 percent not knowing enough about him to say whether they like him or not.

So when he faces the microphones and pads and pencils on Tuesday, he'll face these questions: Why? Why now? And are you planning for something else down the road?

Souzzi will answer that he can do the job, that immediate reform is crucial and that for him, it's now or never.

"I genuinely believe that the system is completely broken and that the only way it's going to change if is someone is willing to risk it all," he said. "So I'm not getting my name out there for some future run. I'm giving this race everything I've got based on my faith in people, and I believe my message will catch on. If it doesn't catch on, I'll finish my term as county executive and go into the private sector."

Souzzi's failure to excite organization Democrats this week in Buffalo doesn't faze him. He vows he'll qualify for the ballot and make his mark in the Sept. 12 primary. But a guy who has been running all his life for higher office makes it quite clear. He either wins it all and moves to Albany next January, or it's back to Glen Cove and an end to the politics.

Amid a convention that will generate little real news, a young pol risking it all right now is just that -- real news.

