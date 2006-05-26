Michael Dobson May 1, 1967 -- May 22, 2006

Michael Dobson, of Buffalo, died Monday in Deaconess Center after a lengthy illness. He was 39.

Born in Buffalo, Mr. Dobson was a graduate of Bennett High School. He worked as a temp for various businesses.

"Michael enjoyed life, living each day to the fullest, appreciating and accepting each day as a blessing from God," said his sister, Sharon Sloan of Buffalo. "His outgoing personality was such that it captivated all with whom he came in contact, whether he knew them or not."

Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Walter M. Griggs Funeral Home, 2524 Main St. Burial will be in St. Matthew's Cemetery, West Seneca.

