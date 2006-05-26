Delphi says plant lost $127 million last year Says Lockport's expenses topped revenues by 13.3%

Delphi Corp.'s Lockport plant lost $127.1 million last year, but it remains an operation the auto parts maker is banking on as it tries to return to profitability, the company said in documents filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court here.

Delphi said the Lockport facility's expenses outstripped its income by 13.3 percent in 2005. Nevertheless, the Lockport plant -- which employs 3,800 and is the region's biggest industrial employer -- was the company's 13th-best performer among 30 U.S. facilities described in the court papers.

Asked for comment on the Lockport plant's performance, Delphi spokesman Lindsey Williams stressed that the facility is likely to shrink, even though it is slated to remain open.

"That site will still need transformation," Williams said. "It's been on the list of troubled plants, and has been losing money for some time."

But the Delphi division that includes the Lockport plant will be part of the company's future if it successfully emerges from bankruptcy, said a court statement filed by John D. Sheehan, the company's chief restructuring officer.

Sheehan listed the climate control and powertrain cooling systems made at Lockport as among eight key businesses the company wants to focus on in the future.

After filing for bankruptcy last fall, "Delphi identified certain core businesses in which it can leverage its significant, market-leading technical and engineering strength to develop new products," Sheehan said. "These core businesses also have the greatest synergies to allow for Delphi's expansion into new markets."

Delphi spokesmen were reluctant to offer any further details as to why the company decided to keep the Lockport plant open, or why the facility had an operating loss of $127.1 million last year while doing $952.9 million in business.

"We haven't gotten into specifics on certain facilities," said Delphi spokesman Claudia Piccinin. "But we're focused on our core technologies where we have significant competitive advantages and expect opportunities for increased growth."

While recent losses were a factor the company considered in deciding which plants to close and which to keep open, future potential was the central factor in the decision, she added.

Delphi announced on March 31 that the Lockport facility was one of eight in the United States slated to survive the company's bankruptcy reorganization. And the figures in the court papers show the Lockport plant is the biggest U.S. facility the company intends to keep open.

Yet only one of the eight -- a facility in Clinton, Miss., that makes wiring and connection systems -- lost more money per dollar of business earned than the Lockport facility. That Mississippi plant's expenses outstripped revenues by 26.1 percent.

Sheehan described Delphi as "hopelessly insolvent," and the plant-by-plant financial numbers for 2005 serve as evidence.

Only one of the 30 U.S. operations -- a Brookhaven, Miss., factory that makes wiring and connection systems -- earned a profit last year.

Eleven of the facilities saw their expenses outstrip their income by more than a third.

Meanwhile, the company's Rochester engine management systems plant -- which is also slated to remain open -- lost $84.7 million on sales of $679 million. That meant its expenses exceeded its revenues by 12.5 percent, meaning it performed slightly better than the Lockport plant.

In total, Sheehan said, Delphi's U.S. plants lost $700 million in 2003, $1.6 billion in 2004 and $2.2 billion last year.

While Sheehan conceded in court this week that the company's financial performance has improved slightly this year, he insisted the company is expected to lose billions more unless it closes most of its U.S. plants and cuts wages and benefits.

"The projected losses stem almost entirely from Delphi's U.S. operations," he said.

In his court filing, Sheehan blamed Delphi's losses on growing labor and pension costs, increases in the cost of materials and the decline of the company's main customer, General Motors Corp.

"Delphi cannot restructure without modification to its labor agreements," Sheehan said.

The company is in Bankruptcy Court seeking the freedom to abandon those labor pacts. Delphi stressed, though, that it would prefer to cut a deal with its unions and doesn't plan to actually break its existing union contracts anytime soon.

Sporadic hearings on the issue began May 9 and are set to continue today, but Judge Robert D. Drain is not expected to issue a decision in the matter until late June at the earliest.

