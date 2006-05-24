NIAGARA POLICE & COURTS

>Grand larceny charges are filed in timber case

BARRE -- A Knowlesville man who contracted to remove 79 trees from the property of an elderly Orleans County woman for $11,000 faces charges of grand larceny after a State Police investigation showed that he had, in fact, taken more than 179 trees.

Keith A. Kent, 49, doing business as Jordan River Logging, is accused of cutting down more than 100 trees without the knowledge or consent of the property owner.

Besides grand larceny, Kent also is charged with violating the Environmental Conservation Law, and was cited for 100 counts of cutting trees for the purpose of removing them without the owner's consent. He was arraigned in Town Court and released without bail pending a June 15 appearance.

-----

>Student's racial slurs nearly incites riot

NIAGARA FALLS -- A student at Niagara Falls Alternative High School was charged with inciting a riot and harassment following an incident during a fire drill Tuesday morning. He was turned over to the juvenile bureau.

School officials told police the teen, already kept separate from other students due to his behavior, started yelling racial slurs at African-American students as he was being led out for the fire drill.

When other students responded, the boy was led back inside, where he shoved a staff member and had to be physically restrained.

At the police station, detectives said the boy's mother also began using racial slurs and was warned to stop or face arrest.

-----

>Unlabeled bottle of pills results in drug charge

NIAGARA FALLS -- Janel Lyn Fronczak, 23, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance when officers found a pill bottle without a label in her purse at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in her Byrd Avenue home.

Police said Fronczak told them they were hydrocodone pills, but she was unable to locate an original prescription or pill bottle.

Fronczak also had a Lewiston man's credit card that had been reported stolen. The card had no unauthorized charges on it and was destroyed by police after they notified the man in Lewiston.

-----

>Bunk beds, mattresses stolen from tourist house

NIAGARA FALLS -- Two bunk beds with mattresses were stolen Monday from an unoccupied apartment in the Niagara House on Rainbow Boulevard, which leases apartments to tourists.

The owner told police that a side door jamb was damaged to gain entry overnight. The beds were valued at $1,400. According to the owner, the apartment house had been burglarized last year, and someone stole 19 bunk beds.

-----

>Man, 50, remains jailed on rape, assault charges

NIAGARA FALLS -- A Niagara Avenue man remains jailed after facing rape charges in City Court on Tuesday.

Abdourahmane Sarr, 50, was charged with first-degree rape, assault with injury and second-degree harassment. Bail was set at $5,000 cash or $10,000 property.

A Willow Avenue woman told police that on May 11, Sarr was drunk and came into her bedroom, forced her to have intercourse and pushed and threw her around. She was treated in Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for two cracked ribs.

The woman told police the suspect got angry because she reported him to immigration for not having a green card. She said she had been trying to "get rid of him" since September.

She said he had threatened to kill her if she went to police.

-----

>Work program required for felony DWI plea

LOCKPORT -- A Royal Parkway man avoided jail time Tuesday on his guilty plea to a felony count of driving while intoxicated.

Frederic H. Blackwell, 61, was sentenced by Niagara County Judge Peter L. Broderick Sr. to 30 days in the county work program and five years probation. Blackwell was arrested after his car ran into a ditch on Dysinger Road Oct. 13.