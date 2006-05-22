The name of the game is getting results

Fix it. Clean it. Paint it.

Though Fix It doesn't do the heavy lifting when it comes to correcting the situations reported by readers of The Buffalo News, it's satisfying to write about those who do.

Take that utility pole on Felton Street in North Tonawanda.

It was snapped in two some years ago, but the utility companies whose lines remained on the damaged standard quickly responded to calls from Fix It. "The pole is repaired and it looks great," a resident reported.

And check out the lights on the facade of the Buffalo & Erie County Historical Society Museum.

Doused last year during $1 million in repairs to the back portico -- facing the Scajaquada Expressway -- the lights are back on between 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. "I took a walk down there, . . . and it looks great," said Executive Director William H. Seiner, who noted that new wiring is in the works for the front of the building.

"The city was very, very responsive, and I'm delighted that we're, if not all the way home, on second base -- or in the third round of the playoffs," Seiner quipped.

Finally, the Buffalo Public Works Department recently cleaned out the trash rack on Scajaquada Creek in Delaware Park.

More importantly, Commissioner Joseph N. Giambra and Tim Fulton, director of park management and operations for Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy, have worked out a schedule that should prevent future buildups of smelly sludge and debris.

