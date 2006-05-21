Neri-Popowsky

Margaret R. Neri became the bride of Matthew F. Popowsky as the couple were united in marriage at 5 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul Episcopal Cathedral. The Rev. Ethan J. Cole, canon for congregational life, heard their vows prior to a reception given in the Mary Seaton Room of Kleinhans Music Hall. The bride is the daughter of Martha A. and Dr. Richard C. Neri of Williamsville and the bridegroom is the son of I. Sonny Popowsky and M. Catherine Frye of Harrisburg, Pa. The newly married couple, graduates of Haverford College, will live in New York City after a trip to Cape Cod, Mass. A social worker with Metropolitan Jewish Council on Poverty, Brooklyn, the bride is a graduate of Williamsville South High School and has a master's degree from New York University School of Social Work. The bridegroom is a graduate of Susquehanna Township High School and New York University College of Law. He is an attorney with Cravath Swaine & Moore.

***

>Webster-Turski

St. Amelia Catholic Church, Town of Tonawanda, was the setting for the wedding of Katie L. Webster and Michael P. Turski, who were united in marriage at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Rev. Leon J. Biernat of Our Lady of Pompeii Church, Lancaster, heard the couple's exchange of nuptial vows. Parents of the bride are Linda and Frederick Luke of North East, Pa., and Douglas and Maureen Webster of Mason, Ohio. The bridegroom is the son of Jerome and Patricia Turski of Town of Tonawanda. A reception was given in Millennium Airport Hotel Buffalo. The newly married couple will be making their home in Tonawanda after taking a trip to Hawaii. A tax accountant with M&T Bank, the bride is a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, were she received a master of business administration degree. The bridegroom, an accountant with Freed Maxick & Battaglia, is a graduate of Kenmore East High School and Canisius College.

***

>Argauer-Kotowski

Laurie Marie Argauer and Dr. Adam Scott Kotowski were married at 2 p.m. Saturday in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church by the Rev. Frederick J. Betti of Canisius High School and the Rev. Richard S. DiGiulio. A reception was given in Salvatore's Italian Gardens for the daughter of Brian and Rosemary Argauer of East Aurora and the son of Jerry and Paula Kotowski of Williamsville. The couple will travel to the Mexican Riviera and California and will live in Henrietta. The bride, a physician assistant with Genesee Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, is a graduate of Iroquois Central High School and summa cum laude from Daemen College, where she received a master's degree. The bridegroom, an internal medicine resident in University of Rochester Medical Center, is a graduate of Williamsville North High School and University of the Sciences, Philadelphia, Pa., summa cum laude, and University at Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

***

>Allan-Laudico

Town Line Lutheran Church, Alden, was the setting as Donna S. Allan became the bride of Dr. Robert R. Laudico during a ceremony at 5 p.m. Friday. They were united in marriage during a ceremony performed by the Rev. Frederick Kopp. A reception for the newly married couple was given in Kotecki's Grandview Grove. The bride is the daughter of Russell and Pamela Allan of Alden and the bridegroom is the son of Dr. Robert and Mary Ann Laudico of Hamburg. A graduate of Alden High School and Canisius College, the bride has a master's degree in reading and is a kindergarten teacher at Central Avenue Elementary School in Lancaster. A graduate of Orchard Park High School and University of Notre Dame, the bridegroom received his medical degree from University at Buffalo. He practices with Suburban Pediatrics, Williamsville. After taking a trip to the Bahamas, the couple will be making their home in Williamsville.