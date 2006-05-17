June Kilgore July 11, 1968 -- May 15, 2006

June Kilgore of South Buffalo, a longtime nurse's aide, died Monday in the Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Cheektowaga, after a long battle with cancer. She was 37.

Ms. Kilgore was born in Buffalo and attended local schools, graduating from Grover Cleveland High School.

She worked as a nurse's aide at Millard Fillmore Hospital and other area hospitals from 1987 until last year, when she stopped working due to her illness.

Ms. Kilgore enjoyed crafts.

Survivors include a sister, Ada Hodges, and two brothers, Tony Carrol and Tommy, all of Buffalo.

A memorial service was held today in Lombardo Funeral Home.

