June Kilgore July 11, 1968 -- May 15, 2006
June Kilgore of South Buffalo, a longtime nurse's aide, died Monday in the Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Cheektowaga, after a long battle with cancer. She was 37.
Ms. Kilgore was born in Buffalo and attended local schools, graduating from Grover Cleveland High School.
She worked as a nurse's aide at Millard Fillmore Hospital and other area hospitals from 1987 until last year, when she stopped working due to her illness.
Ms. Kilgore enjoyed crafts.
Survivors include a sister, Ada Hodges, and two brothers, Tony Carrol and Tommy, all of Buffalo.
A memorial service was held today in Lombardo Funeral Home.
[S/WATSON]
Share this article