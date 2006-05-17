Bush phone monitoring appalling Random, executive-ordered eavesdropping runs counter to America's valued freedoms

The Bush administration's secret collecting of the domestic telephone records of millions of U.S. households and businesses evoked proper bipartisan outrage, which should be followed by a thorough investigation.

"Call detail records" allow U.S. intelligence agencies to track where a person calls and when that call took place. Americans should understand, however, that the records do not include conversation contents. The appalling challenge to American freedoms is that U.S. intelligence agencies would be engaged in tracking the calls of citizens without court-backed permission.

This is a controversy that has consumed the nation's citizens, think tanks and talking heads since USA Today disclosed the news last week. The government defends its Orwellian approach with its usual rhetoric about protecting Americans from terrorists. While, in some cases, the government is well within its rights and obligations to launch such investigations, there are processes. The government could, as an example, obtain a legal warrant for any information it deems necessary to conduct the war on terrorism.

It is exactly the point of law that the former chief executive officer of Qwest cited in his refusal to turn over such records to the government. Joseph P. Nacchio, under indictment for insider trading, has virtually had his image reinvented by revelations from his lawyer of his client's principled position. Now seen as a protector of civil liberties, Nacchio's actions before leaving Qwest in June 2002 amid allegations of accounting irregularities have AT&T, Verizon Communications and BellSouth Corp. scrambling to provide an appropriate explanation for accommodating the government's request.

To make matters worse, if that's possible, is the specter of Air Force General Michael V. Hayden as the president's nominee to be CIA director. Hayden is expected to be grilled on Capitol Hill for his role in the interception of calls and e-mails between Americans and people living abroad. This hearkens back to the New York Times' December disclosure of the vast eavesdropping program, which the White House called a "terrorist surveillance program." The administration insisted it only involved international communications by people with known links to al-Qaida and its allies.

The Bush administration continues to offer the American people dubious explanations for its surveillance techniques.

The government owes its citizens an explanation and full disclosure. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Arlen Specter, R-Pa., already promised to get to the bottom of things, starting with telephone companies. More than 50 House Democrats signed a letter demanding a criminal investigation by a special counsel. This is an investigation that should be conducted thoroughly, precisely and with results.