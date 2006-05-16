Strong future seen for stem-cell research

Stem-cell research will eventually be funded by the federal government and will create a revolution in medicine, speakers predicted Monday evening during a forum in the Jewish Community Center in Getzville.

Dr. Mark D. Noble, professor of neurobiology and anatomy at the University of Rochester Medical Center, said success in treating diseases is around the corner.

"Stem cells have the job of building tissue. That's what they do," he said. "That's why this field is going to be a revolution. A vaccination works because all you're doing is asking the immune system to do what it's supposed to do."

Noble said Parkinson's disease is being treated with cells transplanted from monkeys, diabetes is being treated with animal pancreas cells in Canada, and his own laboratory is experimenting with cells discarded during spinal surgery.

"It's going to work," Noble said. "And then the ethical debate is going to shift. Then you'll have treatments. We, the scientists, know that at that point we'll now have a market commodity of fetal-derived cells."

But Rabbi Harry Rosenfeld of Temple Beth Zion asked: "Who owns the stem cells? And do they make a profit?" He gave the example of a couple that divorced after depositing fertilized eggs with a research lab.

"They are joint owners -- do they get royalties?" Rosenfeld asked. "There will be profits. Profit's not a bad thing. Or [will the profits go] to people who create the process? There's plenty of money to be made."

"If there's a buck to be made, it will be made," said Rep. Louise Slaughter, D-Fairport. "I don't care if they make a profit, if we can save people the agony of prolonged disease."

Slaughter said that if the Democrats win the House in November, "We absolutely will do stem cell research" with federal dollars. She estimated that 100 million Americans suffer illnesses that conceivably could be relieved through this research.

Linda Herman of Amherst, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1995, at age 45, urged passage of the Stem Cell Research Enhancement Act of 2005. It was approved a year ago by the House, 238-194, but is stalled in the Senate. The bill would expand federal funding for stem cell research and allow the use of willingly donated embryos created for fertility treatments.

"Parkinson's disease may be one of the first to be treated through stem-cell research," said Herman, author of "When Parkinson Strikes Early." She said other diseases include heart disease, diabetes, cancer, multiple sclerosis and ALS, or Lou Gehrig's Disease.

Seventy-five people attended the forum, sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Greater Buffalo and Buffalo Hadassah.

Linda Weiss, president of Buffalo Hadassah, said the worldwide organization operates two hospitals in Israel, owns six stem cell lines and was second in the world to begin this research.

The moderator was Rich Kellman, senior correspondent with WGRZ-TV.

e-mail: acardinale@buffnews.com1