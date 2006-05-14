Juniors put to the test Football players work out for scouts

When the football season opens camp in mid-August, Scott Gregson is going to be ready.

The North Tonawanda quarterback proved what kind of shape he was in Saturday at the fourth annual Western New York Junior Combine held in the Buffalo Bills Fieldhouse. Saturday's rain forced the event indoors.

Gregson was one of 290 juniors from 51 schools who took part in the one-night event. "I went to the Penn State Combine and I want to get everything under that," said Gregson, who ran a 4.54, 40-yard dash. "My 40 went down a lot, my bench went up a lot, so it's been a good day."

Football scouts from more than 30 colleges, including Syracuse and New Hampshire, saw players get tested in the 20- and 40-yard dashes, 20-yard shuttle run, vertical jump and bench press.

Wide receiver Sean Smith was one of three players from Harvard Cup champion McKinley to participate. "I'm trying to get looked at by some colleges," said Smith, following his 4.64 in the 40. "I was trying to get a 4.5, but I'm going to work on that this summer to try and build up my speed."

Event organizer Eric Jantzi of North Tonawanda said each college will receive a spreadsheet with all the Combine's results.

The Bills donated use of the fieldhouse.

The event was co-sponsored by the WNY Chapter of the National Football Foundation and the WNY Football Coaches Association.

***

Alden girls win tourney

Immaculata Tournament: The softball game was scoreless going into the bottom of the fourth inning until Kristin Flick hit a bases-loaded triple that started Alden to a 7-2 win over Niagara Catholic in the final. Jordan Rutkowski had three hits, including her ninth home run. Starter Becky Muench (8-0) fanned nine in a four-hitter. Alden moved to 21-1.

Stephanie Wydra lost her perfect game on a hit in the seventh but beat Williamsville East, 4-0, as Katie Lancelotti hit a home run and a triple for Clarence. . . . Fredonia rallied for four runs in the seventh and beat Panama, 5-4.

***

Albion, W.S. East prevail

Albion won the title in the field of nine boys teams at the Joe Paterniti Classic in Jamestown. The Purple Eagles took first places in the 110 hurdles, pole vault, triple jump, discus and went 1-2 in the long jump.

The West Seneca East girls placed first among eight teams outpacing runner-up Albion by a 16-point margin.

MVP awards went to Dan Schichtel of Eden (track), Kyle Edwards of Albion (field), Amanda Solly of West Seneca East (track) and Jamie Chappius of Albion (field).

Schichtel won the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Edwards took first in the long and triple jumps. Solly crossed first in the 1,500 and 3,000. Chappius won the long jump.

The Holland boys and girls swept team titles at the ninth Holland Tulip Festival. Four boys and one girls records fell. Holland's Jon Ramsey broke the record in the 400 and was on the record-setting 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

***

Kenmore West wins

Louie Spina scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth as Kenmore West beat rival Kenmore East, 7-6, in Niagara Frontier League baseball. Spina drove in two runs and Hans Schroeder picked up the win in relief. . . . Reliever Tim Pyczycznski gave up just one hit over five innings as St. Mary's beat O'Hara, 3-1.