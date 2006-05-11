Starting Line / This week's racing
NASCAR Nextel Cup
Event: Dodge Charger 500.
Site: Darlington, S.C.
Schedule: Friday, qualifying (Speed Channel, 3:30 p.m.); Saturday, race (Ch. 29, 6:30 p.m.).
Track: Darlington Raceway (oval, 1.366 miles, 25 and 23 degree banking in turns).
Race distance: 501 miles, 367 laps.
Last race: Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the Crown Royal 400 at Richmond, Va., snapping a 27-race winless streak. Earnhardt's previous win was last July in Chicago -- his only victory of 2005.
Next race: Coca-Cola 600, May 28, Concord, N.C.
On the net: www.nascar.com
***
NASCAR Busch
Event: Diamond Hill Plywood 200.
Site: Darlington, S.C.
Schedule: Friday, qualifying (Speed Channel, 5 p.m.), race (FX, 8 p.m.).
Track: Darlington Raceway.
Race distance: 200 miles, 147 laps.
Last race: Kevin Harvick won the rain-delayed Circuit City 250 at Richmond International Raceway.
Next race: Carquest Auto Parts 300, May 27, Concord, N.C.
On the net: www.nascar.com
***
Champ Car World Series
Event: Grand Prix of Houston.
Schedule: Thursday, qualifying, 9:15 p.m.; Friday, qualifying, 5 p.m. (Saturday, Speed Channel, midnight, tape); Saturday, race (Speed Channel, 9 p.m.).
Track: Reliant Park (street course, 1.615 miles, 9 turns).
Race distance: 185.725 miles, 115 laps.
Last race: Frenchman Sebastien Bourdais won the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach for the second straight year.
Next race: Monterrey, Mexico, May 21.
On the net: www.champcarworldseries.com
***
Formula One
Event: Spanish Grand Prix.
Site: Barcelona.
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying (Speed Channel, 8 a.m.); Sunday, race, 8 a.m. (CBS, noon, tape).
Track: Circuit of Catalunya (road course, 2.937 miles).
Race distance: 193.842 miles, 66 laps.
Last race: Michael Schumacher won European Grand Prix for the sixth time.
Next race: Monaco Grand Prix, May 28, Monte Carlo.
On the net: www.formula1.com
***
Indy Racing League
Pole position: The inside position on the front row for the May 28 Indianapolis 500 will be decided during Saturday's qualifying (5 p.m., ESPN).
Last race: Pole-sitter Helio Castroneves won the Indy Japan 300 on April 22, claiming his second straight IndyCar Series win of the season.
Next race: Indianapolis 500, May 28.
On the net: www.indycar.com
***
Western New York
Lancaster Raceway Park: IHRA Drag Racing Super Charged Warriors, Friday 7 p.m.; Stock Cars with Cup Lites, Saturday 6:30 p.m.
Holland Speedway: Fan Appreciation $5 Admission Night, Saturday, 5 p.m.
Ransomville: Johnston's Restaurant Student Night, Friday, 7:15 p.m.
Freedom: $1,000-to-win Topless Super Stock 40, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Genesee Speedway: DIRT Stock Cars, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
New Humberstone: DIRT Stock Cars Mothers Day Extravaganza Sunday, 6:30 p.m.
Merrittville Speedway: DIRT Weekly Racing Series, Saturday, 7 p.m.
Wyoming County: Meet The Drivers Opening Day, Sunday, 2:30 p.m.
McKean County: Patriot Sprint Group, Saturday, 7 p.m.
Stateline Speedway: Outlaw Cadet Championship, Saturday, 7 p.m.
Lake Erie: NASCAR Dodge Weekly Season Opener, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
