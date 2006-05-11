Retrial begins in 2000 beating death of Falls man

Opening arguments were heard Wednesday in Charles Rogers' second trial on charges of being an accessory to the murder of a Niagara Falls man in 2000.

Rogers, 29, of Strauss Street, Buffalo, was convicted by a jury in January 2001, but in March 2005 the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court overturned the verdict on grounds that Niagara County Judge Peter L. Broderick Sr. issued faulty instructions to the jury.

Rogers had been serving a sentence of 20 years to life for second-degree murder and first-degree robbery when his conviction was thrown out. The appeals court ruled that Broderick should have instructed the jurors in the proper use of circumstantial evidence, something prosecutors successfully opposed at the time.

Rogers was found guilty of assisting Donald R. Montana, now 30, of North Division Street, Buffalo, who was convicted in November 2000 of robbing and killing Joseph Greene, 42, of Niagara Falls. Montana was acquitted of intentional murder but convicted of causing Greene's death while committing another felony; he is serving 25 years to life in prison.

Prosecutors say Greene was robbed behind his Ashland Avenue home on March 5, 2000, and two days later died of brain hemorrhaging caused by three skull fractures, Second Assistant District Attorney Holly E. Sloma told the new jury of eight women and four men.

"It was his last conscious day on this earth, a day that ended with him lying on the sidewalk of his own back yard with blood pouring out of his skull," Sloma told the jury. "They robbed him, and they left him to die."

But court-appointed defense attorney Angelo Musitano said, "The issue in this case is the cause of death."

He said Greene was so drunk when he arrived home in a cab that he had to be helped out of the vehicle. He had attended the Olcott Polar Bear Swim earlier that day, riding a bus chartered by Josie's Bar in Lockport.

Musitano noted that the body was found at the foot of "an extremely steep and narrow stairway that had no handrail all the way to the bottom," and the door to Greene's upstairs apartment would have had to be unlocked with a key.

He also said Greene's feet were pointing toward the stairs when he was found by a neighbor, and a pane of glass in the door to the stairway had fallen outward.

Sloma told the jury that two men were seen watching Greene from a nearby porch as he got out of the taxi, flashing "a wad of money." She said the victim's pockets were turned inside out, the money was missing and personal papers were strewn about.

Sloma told the jury that a detective will testify that Rogers admitted to police that he and Montana saw Greene arrive.

Another issue facing the defense is that Montana may testify, although Musitano argued at length Wednesday before the jury was brought in that his statements should be excluded. Broderick, who allowed their use in the 2001 trial, reserved decision on that issue.

e-mail: tprohaska@buffnews.com