Jane Estelle Van Natter June 6, 1921 -- May 9, 2006

Jane Estelle Van Natter, an active church member and retired product controller for a local tool and die company, died Tuesday in Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Town of Tonawanda. She was 84.

Born Jane Murrell in Barker, she moved to Kenmore with her family as a child and graduated from Kenmore High School in 1939. She then graduated from an area business school.

Mrs. Van Natter went to work in 1964 for the J.H. Williams Co. in Buffalo. She retired in 1981.

She was an accomplished violinist and sang in the Kenmore Baptist Church choir.

Her husband, Robert L., died in 1966.

Mrs. Van Natter volunteered for many years in Millard Fillmore Hospital and was honored as its volunteer of the year in 1992.

Survivors include two daughters, Nancy Longwith of Kenmore and Sylvia Varga of Jackson, Tenn.; a son, Warren of Kenmore; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Kenmore Baptist Church, 10 Wardman Road, Kenmore. Burial will be in Elmlawn Cemetery, Town of Tonawanda.

